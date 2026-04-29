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Home > Regionals News > Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Mumbai: A 33-year-old automobile dealer from Mumbai has been arrested after a video of his birthday stunt surfaced online and sparked outrage. The man set a public road on fire to create a dramatic reel marking his age.

Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media (Via X)
Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 29, 2026 13:34:29 IST

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Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Mumbai: A 33-year-old automobile dealer from Mumbai has been arrested after a video of his birthday stunt surfaced online and sparked outrage. The man set a public road on fire to create a dramatic reel marking his age.

Police said the act not only damaged the road surface but also posed a serious safety risk to the public.

Road set ablaze to create ‘33’ for video

According to officials, the accused poured an inflammable liquid on the road, forming the number “33”. He then lit it using a matchstick while recording the act.

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The video shows him walking alongside the burning markings before calmly getting into his car and leaving the spot. The flames reportedly caused visible damage to the road at multiple points.

Case registered after video goes viral

Authorities took note of the incident after the clip began circulating widely on social media. The man was traced and arrested by Goregaon Police.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.

The video drew sharp reactions online, with many users criticising the reckless act. Several questioned the lack of concern for public safety, while others called for strict action.

The incident has once again raised concerns about risky social media stunts carried out for attention, often ignoring potential consequences.

ALSO READ: Ganga Expressway Inauguration Today (29 April 2026): PM Narendra Modi Launches Uttar Pradesh’s Longest Highway Corridor

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Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

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Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

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Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

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