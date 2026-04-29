Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Mumbai: A 33-year-old automobile dealer from Mumbai has been arrested after a video of his birthday stunt surfaced online and sparked outrage. The man set a public road on fire to create a dramatic reel marking his age.

Police said the act not only damaged the road surface but also posed a serious safety risk to the public.

Road set ablaze to create ‘33’ for video

According to officials, the accused poured an inflammable liquid on the road, forming the number “33”. He then lit it using a matchstick while recording the act.

The video shows him walking alongside the burning markings before calmly getting into his car and leaving the spot. The flames reportedly caused visible damage to the road at multiple points.

Case registered after video goes viral

Authorities took note of the incident after the clip began circulating widely on social media. The man was traced and arrested by Goregaon Police.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.

Man in Mumbai set road on fire to celebrate his birthday. Got arrested after video went viral. Bharat has the highest reel-makers per capita it seems 😣 pic.twitter.com/0Ba1D1xDlD — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) April 28, 2026



The video drew sharp reactions online, with many users criticising the reckless act. Several questioned the lack of concern for public safety, while others called for strict action.

The incident has once again raised concerns about risky social media stunts carried out for attention, often ignoring potential consequences.

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