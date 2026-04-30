IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 29 After SRH Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL now has ten teams: the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans, the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals. The league is one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world, with every team having a mix of young players from their own country and experienced players from outside their country.

SRH Beat MI In IPL 2026

Ryan Rickelton’s century went in vain as Mumbai Indians lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday. The southpaw hammered his maiden IPL tonne as MI posted 243 for 5 after opting to bat first. Rickelton reached his tonne in 44 balls which is the fastest by a MI batter to reach the mark. He put on 93 runs off 43 balls with Will Jacks for the opening stand. Jacks was out for 46 off 22, Rickelton saw it through for 123 off 55, MI’s highest score by a batsman. MI in total could not suffice as they missed a plethora of chances in the field and their bowlers too did not fare well with Jasprit Bumrah also being included in that list. Travis Head (76 off 30) and Heinrich Klaasen (65 not out off 30) led the way as SRH won with eight balls to spare.

IPL 2026 Points Table After MI vs SRH

The tournament is played between ten teams and they are divided into two groups for the league stage just like the 2023 Indian Premier League. Each team plays the other teams in its group twice and the teams in the other group once each. This brings all the franchises together which makes rivalries between groups even more important. The four best teams qualify for the playoffs at the end of the league phase. The best two teams from Qualifier 1 play for a spot in the final. The Eliminator is for the third- and fourth-placed teams. The losing team is out. The winner of the Eliminator meets the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of this game advances to the finals. The standings are determined by points earned. If two teams are level, the tie is broken by net run-rate. Currently, the Punjab Kings are placed at the top with 13 points. Sunrisers Hyderabad moved up to third position after their last win.

Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 PBKS 8 6 1 1 13 +1.043 2 RCB 8 6 2 0 12 +1.919 3 SRH 9 6 3 0 12 +0.832 4 RR 9 6 3 0 12 +0.617 5 GT 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475 6 CSK 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 7 DC 8 3 5 0 6 -1.060 8 KKR 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 9 MI 8 2 6 0 4 -0.784 10 LSG 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

Points Table Updated After MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Match