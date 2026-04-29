PBKS vs RR Watch Video: Priyansh Arya’s Six Hits Elderly Fan on Face, Leaves Him Bloodied as Rajasthan Royals End PBKS’ Unbeaten Run in IPL 2026

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026: During the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Mullanpur on Tuesday, Priyansh Arya’s towering six hit an old supporter in the face, leaving him bleeding. Nandre Burger was bowling the second over of the contest when the incident occurred. As blood trickled down the man’s face and stained his shirt, onlookers crowded around him. A bystander came to his aid, cleaning the cut and stopping the bleeding. The elderly fan was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital.

WATCH: Priyansh Arya’s six hits elderly fan in the face







Fans now have to carefully consider bringing their own protective gear to these venues due to the smaller grounds and wider bats. A fan injured himself during the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match on Tuesday in New Chandigarh, leaving his face covered in blood. PBKS opener Priyansh Arya hit a six, despite the frightening sights. Others gathered around the spectator to assess the situation after the ball struck him. The spectator was reportedly sent to a local hospital. This is the video of the person who is now trending.

With an 11-ball 29 cameo, Priyansh, who was in menacing form with the bat, got the Punjab side off to a flyer. He scored four boundaries and a six in his lighthearted brief appearance. He mistimed a pull shot to mid-on and was dismissed in the third over against Jofra Archer. Throughout the current season, the PBKS opener has been in incredible form, scoring 283 runs at an average of 40.42 in seven games. Despite scoring a massive 222 for four, Punjab ultimately lost the game by six wickets. Donovan Ferreira, who scored 52 off 26 balls, was the star of the show for Rajasthan. Because he led his team over the finish line, he was also named player of the match.

IPL 2026: How has Priyansh Arya performed for PBKS?

Priyansh Arya, playing his second season in the Indian Premier League, has showcased incredible form. The left-handed opening batter is certainly one of the top batters in IPL 2026. In seven innings, Arya has amassed 283 runs at a strike rate of 250.44. He is averaging 40.42. However, it is his ability to hit boundaries at will that is setting him apart from the plethora of top-order batters. Arya, this season, has managed to hit a boundary on every 2.62 balls he faces. His performance at the top of the order has helped Punjab Kings maintain their top position on the IPL 2026 points table despite the loss against the Rajasthan Royals yesterday.

RR vs PBKS: Rajasthan Royals end Punjab Kings undefeated streak in IPL 2026

The Rajasthan Royals won by six wickets thanks to a scorching half-century from Donovan Ferreira. The Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 winning streak came to an end as a result. After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed his 100th T20 six, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 51 runs and Shubham Dubey remained undefeated on 31. Arshdeep Singh took one wicket, and Yuzvendra Chahal took three for PBKS. Prior to that, Prabhsimran Singh got Punjab Kings off to a fantastic start with 222 runs for four wickets, and Marcus Stoinis struck a scorching 62 off only 22 balls. To give the team the best start possible, Prabhsimran scored 59 runs and formed excellent partnerships with Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Controversy: Riyan Parag Caught Vaping In PBKS vs RR — Rajasthan Royals Skipper Under Spotlight After Vaping Video Goes Viral