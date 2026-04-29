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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Controversy: Riyan Parag Caught Vaping In PBKS vs RR — Rajasthan Royals Skipper Under Spotlight After Vaping Video Goes Viral

IPL 2026 Controversy: Riyan Parag Caught Vaping In PBKS vs RR — Rajasthan Royals Skipper Under Spotlight After Vaping Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag sparked IPL 2026 controversy after a vaping video during PBKS vs RR went viral. Despite RR’s win, backlash grew, with BCCI rules and possible disciplinary action putting the young skipper under intense spotlight.

Riyan Parag was caught vaping in PBKS vs RR. Image Credit: X
Riyan Parag was caught vaping in PBKS vs RR. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 29, 2026 09:50:15 IST

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IPL 2026 Controversy: Riyan Parag Caught Vaping In PBKS vs RR — Rajasthan Royals Skipper Under Spotlight After Vaping Video Goes Viral

IPL 2026 Controversy: Videos of Riyan Parag vaping in the Rajasthan Royals’ dressing room went viral on Tuesday during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. A television camera momentarily caught Parag using what seemed to be a vaporizer during the 16th over of the second innings. As soon as the video became viral, many fans voiced their concerns and demanded action. Due to Parag’s failure to capitalise at a crucial point in the chase after scoring 29 runs off 16 balls, this incident attracted even more attention. The video has since gone viral on social media, prompting concerns about potential disciplinary actions. 

Riyan Parag Vaping Video During PBKS vs RR Goes Viral 




Even though the Rajasthan Royals ended the Punjab Kings’ winning run on Wednesday, Riyan Parag gained more attention than the game. Despite RR’s crucial victory, the skipper received harsh backlash on social media as it was captured on camera that he was vaping in the locker room. The team’s difficult victory was quickly overshadowed by the video’s rapid virality. Even though RR won, Parag’s off-field incident dominated the conversation after the game, obscuring the team’s impressive performance. 

Will BCCI Take Action Against Riyan Parag? Possible Ban Explained

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) maintains stringent rules for player behavior in stadiums, despite the lack of a clear public policy against vaping. Health and safety regulations typically prohibit the use of tobacco or related goods in dugouts or changing rooms, which puts Parag in danger of penalties. According to Clause 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Officials, breaking these regulations may be considered behavior that discredits the game. The Match Referee has the power to suspend a player, dock a portion of their match pay, or issue formal warnings. Regarding the video and potential code of conduct breach, the IPL has not yet released an official statement. However, the video has sparked discussion regarding possible disciplinary actions.

Is Vaping Legal in India? Laws and What the Rules Say

Since e-cigarettes are prohibited in India, the situation is more serious. It is illegal to manufacture, sell, purchase, import, export, and advertise e-cigarettes and vapes under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019. This goes beyond simply breaking stadium regulations because doing it can result in serious consequences, including jail time and hefty fines. The Act was introduced with effect from September 18, 2019, in part because it does not apply to products licensed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. 

RR manager Romi Bhinder was caught using a phone

Romi Bhinder, the manager of RR, was seen using a phone earlier in the season at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati during a game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He was caught in the deed while seated at the dugout. Sitting next to him, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was observed looking at the screen. The BCCI fined Bhinder for using a phone. The BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) released him with a warning and a fine after conducting an inquiry and finding nothing deserving of severe punishment, according to the Times of India. According to the report, the investigators were certain that his medical condition required its use.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 28 After PBKS Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Controversy: Riyan Parag Caught Vaping In PBKS vs RR — Rajasthan Royals Skipper Under Spotlight After Vaping Video Goes Viral

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IPL 2026 Controversy: Riyan Parag Caught Vaping In PBKS vs RR — Rajasthan Royals Skipper Under Spotlight After Vaping Video Goes Viral

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IPL 2026 Controversy: Riyan Parag Caught Vaping In PBKS vs RR — Rajasthan Royals Skipper Under Spotlight After Vaping Video Goes Viral
IPL 2026 Controversy: Riyan Parag Caught Vaping In PBKS vs RR — Rajasthan Royals Skipper Under Spotlight After Vaping Video Goes Viral
IPL 2026 Controversy: Riyan Parag Caught Vaping In PBKS vs RR — Rajasthan Royals Skipper Under Spotlight After Vaping Video Goes Viral
IPL 2026 Controversy: Riyan Parag Caught Vaping In PBKS vs RR — Rajasthan Royals Skipper Under Spotlight After Vaping Video Goes Viral

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