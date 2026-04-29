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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 28 After PBKS Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 28 After PBKS Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as of April 28. Here's a look at the latest standings after the exciting PBKS vs RR game. Find out the full list of team rankings, Net Run Rate (NRR), and points for all ten franchises: MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, and DC.

IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on April 28 After PBKS Beat RR. Photo X
IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on April 28 After PBKS Beat RR. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 29, 2026 03:45:43 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 28 After PBKS Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL now has ten teams: the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans, the Lucknow Super Giants, and the Delhi Capitals. The league is one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world because each team has a mix of young players from their own country and experienced players from other countries.

RR Beat PBKS In IPL 2026 

Donovan Ferreira hit a fiery half-century to help the Rajasthan Royals win by 6 wickets. This ended the Punjab Kings’ unbeaten streak in the IPL 2026. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 51 runs, and Shubham Dubey stayed unbeaten on 31 runs after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed his 100th T20 six. For PBKS, Yuzvendra Chahal got three wickets and Arshdeep Singh got one. Before that, Marcus Stoinis hit a fiery 62 off of 22 balls after Prabhsimran Singh got things off to a great start for Punjab Kings, who scored 222 runs for four wickets. Prabhsimran hit 59 runs and made great partnerships with Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer to give the team the best start possible. Stoinis took advantage of it and hit 24 runs off the last five balls of the innings. 

IPL 2026 Points Table After PBKS vs RR

The tournament has ten teams, and they are divided into two groups for the league stage, just like in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Each team plays the other teams in its group twice and the teams in the other group once. This makes sure that all the franchises get together, which makes rivalries between groups even more important. After the league phase is over, the top four teams move on to the playoffs. The top two teams from Qualifier 1 compete for a spot in the final. The Eliminator is for the teams that finish in third and fourth place. The team that loses is out of the race. The person who wins the Eliminator plays the person who loses Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The team that wins this match will move on to the final. The standings are based on points earned. If two teams are tied, the net run rate is used to break the tie. The Punjab Kings are in first place with 13 points right now. After their last win, the Rajasthan Royals moved up to 3rd place.

You Might Be Interested In
Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 PBKS 8 6 1 1 13 +1.043
2 RCB 8 6 2 0 12 +1.919
3 RR 9 6 3 0 12 +0.617
4 SRH 8 5 3 0 10 +0.815
5 GT 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475
6 CSK 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121
7 DC 8 3 5 0 6 -1.060
8 KKR 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751
9 MI 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736
10 LSG 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

Points Table Updated After PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match 

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Tags: IPL 2026IPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 standingsIPL Points TablePBKS vs RR

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 28 After PBKS Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 28 After PBKS Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 28 After PBKS Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 28 After PBKS Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 28 After PBKS Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 28 After PBKS Beat RR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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