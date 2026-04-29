Rajasthan Tragedy Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Newlywed Businessman’s Wife Collapses While Dancing At A Wedding Ceremony, Dies On The Spot, Here’s What Happened

RAJASTHAN VIRAL VIDEO: What should have been a night of celebration in Morsim village turned tragic. Everyone was gathered at Lumbhaji’s house for his wedding, and the place was buzzing with music, dancing, and laughter. The wedding procession had arrived, and people were in full festive mode, especially during the Bindoli ceremony.

Rajasthan: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies of Suspected Heart Attack

Deepu, 22, recently married, had come to join the fun at her relatives’ place. She was really getting into the music, dancing with everyone. Then, out of nowhere, she started feeling dizzy. She dropped to the ground. At first, people thought she’d just fainted, and it wasn’t anything serious. But soon, things took a turn for the worse. The mood shifted from joy to worry in seconds.

Young Woman Collapses During Dance

After her family took her to the government hospital in Morsim, the doctors there said she was in critical condition and advised her for further treatment. But she passed away en route to Bagoda.

The preliminary reports suggest the death was due to a heart attack. Deepu is from Watera village in Bagoda tehsil and was married four months ago in Tatda village. Deepu had arrived at her parental home to celebrate the wedding and was busy dancing.

Family refuses post-mortem

The untimely death of the young woman has shocked the entire family and village. What was a house full of joy just hours ago, is now drenched in grief. Even with the wedding procession, the mood has become gloomy and all are in tears.

Deepu was an active and happy young woman, locals say. Her untimely death has left people stunned. Post-mortem and other formalities are being done for legal and medical purposes. The tragedy has sparked conversations in the community, with locals saying it was a shocking and unfortunate incident.

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