Who Is Sreeleela? Age, Net Worth, Education, Career and How She Completed MBBS Alongside Acting
Actress Sreeleela has once again impressed fans, not just with her on-screen performances but with her discipline off-screen as well. In a recent, the young star opened up about how she managed to complete her MBBS while actively working in films, juggling hectic shooting schedules, promotions, and academic responsibilities at the same time. Despite spending long hours on film sets, attending rehearsals, and travelling frequently, Sreeleela revealed that she stayed committed to her studies, often sacrificing rest to keep up with her medical education. She shared that strong willpower, patience, and the ability to mentally switch between two demanding worlds played a key role in helping her achieve this rare balance.
Sreeleela Age
Sreeleela was born on 14 June 2001. She is 24 years old in 2026. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. and raised in Bengaluru, India.
Sreeleela Net Worth
Sreeleela’s growing popularity is translating into impressive earnings. Her net worth exceeds Rs. 15 crore. She began her career charging around Rs. 4 lakh per film but today her fee ranges from Rs. 1.5 crore to Rs. 4 crore per project. Remarkably, she even earned Rs. 2 crore for a special dance number in Pushpa 2!
Sreeleela Relationship Rumors
Actress Sreeleela's personal life often sparks dating rumors mostly with Telugu star Panja Vaishnav Tej and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. She stays focused on her career and medical studies. She dismisses most rumors and appreciates her supportive family.
Sreeleela: Mother of Three at 24
Sreeleela adopted two differently abled children at the age of 21 along with her mother taking on this responsibility at a very young age. Recently she added a third adopted child to her family completing the journey of adoption. Initially hesitant to speak publicly about this personal decision Sreeleela has now opened up about her adoption journey and how she manages this responsibility while balancing multiple film shoots across different locations.
Career
Tollywood actress Sreeleela, born in the US and raised in Bengaluru, is a trained Bharatanatyam dance. She also pursued medicine before films. She began as a child artiste in 'Chitrangada' (2017) and debuted as a lead with 'Kiss' (2019), entering Telugu cinema in 2021 with 'Pelli SandaD'. Later she entered Bollywood expanding her reach and establishing herself as a rising star in Indian cinema.