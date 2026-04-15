Who Is Sreeleela? Age, Net Worth, Education, Career and How She Completed MBBS Alongside Acting

Actress Sreeleela has once again impressed fans, not just with her on-screen performances but with her discipline off-screen as well. In a recent, the young star opened up about how she managed to complete her MBBS while actively working in films, juggling hectic shooting schedules, promotions, and academic responsibilities at the same time. Despite spending long hours on film sets, attending rehearsals, and travelling frequently, Sreeleela revealed that she stayed committed to her studies, often sacrificing rest to keep up with her medical education. She shared that strong willpower, patience, and the ability to mentally switch between two demanding worlds played a key role in helping her achieve this rare balance.