Viral Video: Brand-New Lufthansa Boeing 787 Suffers Nose Gear Collapse At Frankfurt Airport Gate | WATCH

A Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner suffered a nose landing gear collapse while parked at a departure gate at Frankfurt Airport, forcing the cancellation of a scheduled flight to Los Angeles and triggering a technical investigation. The incident occurred before take-off as the aircraft was preparing to operate Lufthansa Flight LH450 from Frankfurt to Los Angeles. According to the reports, the aircraft was standing at its assigned gate when the nose landing gear suddenly gave way. Images from the airport showed the front section of the aircraft resting on the ground while the tail section remained elevated.

The collapse caused visible damage around the nose section of the aircraft, prompting immediate inspection by technical teams.

Los Angeles-Bound Flight Cancelled

Following the incident, Lufthansa cancelled Flight LH450 and began arranging alternative travel options for affected passengers. The airline has not confirmed whether passenger boarding had begun before the gear failure occurred.

Despite the incident, operations across other sections of Frankfurt Airport continued without major disruption.

One Of Lufthansa’s Newest Aircraft Involved

The aircraft involved, registered as D-ABPQ and named “Herne,” is among the newest additions to Lufthansa’s long-haul fleet. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was delivered to the airline in January 2026 and has been in commercial service for less than six months.

The jet is equipped with Lufthansa’s latest Allegris cabin interiors, introduced as part of the carrier’s fleet modernisation programme.

Engineers Assess Extent Of Damage

Aviation experts say the repair timeline will depend on the extent of structural damage caused by the collapse. Engineers are expected to examine the nose gear assembly, hydraulic systems, forward fuselage and other components that may have been affected. Some observers also noted possible contact between the aircraft and parts of the engine nacelles after the collapse, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Following a gear collapse at the gate in Frankfurt, Lufthansa 787-9 D-ABPQ has been significantly damaged. Today’s LH450 has been canceled. We are awaiting more information on any potential injuries. pic.twitter.com/FTBK4m2WyS — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) June 4, 2026

Investigation Underway

German aviation authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the failure. Investigators are likely to review maintenance records, structural systems, manufacturing data and technical reports associated with the aircraft.

Neither Lufthansa nor Boeing has released detailed findings regarding the incident.

Why The Incident Is Unusual

A nose landing gear collapse while an aircraft is stationary at a gate is considered extremely rare in modern commercial aviation. The incident has attracted particular attention because it involved a nearly new Boeing 787 Dreamliner rather than an older aircraft with extensive operational history. Fortunately, no passengers or crew members were injured, though the aircraft is expected to remain grounded until inspections and repairs are completed.

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