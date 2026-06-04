Exclusive: Delhi Man Alleges Star Health Rejected Rs 3 Lakh Claim After Years Of Premium Payments

“We Paid Premiums, But Had To Pay The Hospital Too.” For most middle-class families, health insurance is supposed to be a financial safety net in times of medical emergencies. But for Delhi resident Vijay Singh, his family’s experience with Star Health Insurance has become a two-year battle that has now spilt onto social media. In a series of posts on X, Singh accused Star Health of not reimbursing expenses incurred during his father’s hospitalisation, despite making premium payments for several years. His frustration is echoed in a growing sentiment being felt across social media platforms, consumer forums and courts involving one of India’s largest standalone health insurers. “You are a big stain in the name of health insurance,” Singh wrote, alleging that the insurer made promises at the time of selling policies but did not support policyholders when claims arose.

Vijay SIngh’s Social Media Post Against Star Health That Raised The Concern

He posted on social media platform X: “What should I even say to you people? For the past 2 years, you’ve driven me crazy, or now @StarHealthIns you’re telling me to talk to you… I’ve been so troubled because of my dad, you’ve troubled me so much, now I’ll talk to you on this platform.. @StarHealthIns how much you lie to people, I’ll raise awareness that you fool people in the name of health insurance plans….Star Health Support, you’re a huge stain in the name of health insurance… We are middle-class people, we earn money with so much difficulty, we save every single penny, don’t mislead middle-class people like us @StarHealthIns by selling fake insurance policies, because of your false promises, it really affects the personal savings of people like us… We take insurance plans to take care of our family, but you use our own money and give us nothing in return, or when we get admitted to the hospital, afterwards @StarHealthIns doesn’t give us the money.. We have to pay from our own pocket… @StarHealthIns you run such useless insurance plans…. “

Delhi resident Vijay Singh accused Star Health Insurance of rejecting a nearly Rs 3 lakh claim related to his father's hospitalisation, alleging that despite years of premium payments, his family had to bear the medical expenses themselves.

His allegations have struck a chord with many policyholders who say they have been subjected to claim deductions, reimbursement disputes, exclusions and long and drawn-out back-and-forth during medical emergencies.

Speaking to NewsX over the phone, Vijay claimed that when he contacted Star Health to question the rejection of his claim, he told the insurer that he believed the decision was unfair and that he would take the matter to court and raise it publicly. According to Vijay, the company’s representatives responded that they were not worried and that he could do whatever he wanted.

The Policy At The Heart Of The Dispute

As the policy documents shared by Singh on X show, his 58-year-old father Ghanshyam held a Star Comprehensive Revised 2024 policy from July 3, 2025, to July 2, 2026. The annual premium for this policy is Rs 23,832. It provided a basic sum insured of Rs 5 lakh plus a cumulative bonus of another Rs 5 lakh, making the overall health cover available under the policy Rs 10 lakh.

His father needed emergency hospitalisation, Singh said. The family expected the insurer to cover the medical expenses under the policy. Singh says the claim was rejected and the family had to pay for the treatment.

The company has not publicly addressed the specifics of Singh’s allegations.

Denied Claim After 4 Years Of Premium Payments

“It is particularly frustrating as we have been paying the premiums on the policy for several years,” said Vijay Singh, a resident of Delhi. Singh told NewsX that he had bought the Star Health policy for his father in 2022, believing it would offer financial protection during a medical emergency.

The annual premium has crept up over the years. He pays about Rs 24,000 annually for the policy now and forecasts that the renewal premium in 2026 will reach a little above Rs 29,000. Singh adds that at the time he bought the policy, he was primarily worried about the sum assured and the assurance of funds more than about the various exclusions and conditions hidden within the document.

Like most first-time insurance purchasers, he concedes that he didn’t take into account the asterisks, exclusions, waiting periods and clauses stated in the technical text of the policy, nor did he bother to clarify about how claims would be assessed or rejected. Only when my father had to be hospitalised did I realise how important those conditions were,” Singh alleged. “While the policy looked comprehensive when I purchased it, it turned out to be very restrictive when it came to settlement of claims,” he said.

His experience points to a bigger problem for insurance buyers in India: Do the policyholders really understand the coverage provided by their health insurance, or do a lot of them find out what the policy doesn’t cover when they claim for a medical emergency?

Consumer rights advocates have long complained that health insurance products often contain complex exclusions, waiting periods and conditional benefits that are not always fully explained at the point of sale. Such clauses form part of the contract, but the practical implications are often only made clear after a claim has been made, policyholders complain.

For Singh, however, this is about more than one contested claim. It’s about whether customers paying the premium year after year are given a fair and transparent understanding of the product they are buying.

Why Was the Claim Denied?

The dispute is over a tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis that Vijay Singh says his father had nearly 25 years ago and had fully recovered from, emails reviewed by NewsX reveal.

Singh had emailed Star Health expressing frustration at the insurer’s decision, saying he had maintained health insurance coverage for four years without making a claim. He said he had bought a policy from Care Health Insurance initially and later ported it to Star Health owing to the company’s reputation and claims about its service standards.

His father had been treated for tuberculosis more than two decades ago and had made a full recovery, Singh said. However, he said that when he asked for the cashless claim during his father’s hospitalisation, Star Health had provided the old medical history.

Star Health, in its reply to the family, said the cashless treatment request was rejected after its claims team assessed it. The insurer said that the insured had a history of pulmonary tuberculosis (PTB) about 26 years ago and asked for treatment records relating to that condition. The company said it could not ascertain from the documents submitted by the hospital the duration of the disease and the medical history, and further evaluation of the case was required.

A rejected claim, a decades-old medical history and a hospital's appeal for reconsideration have put Star Health's claim settlement process under scrutiny. (Image: NewsX)

Star Health had, however, told the family that they could still get the reimbursement by submitting hospital bills, discharge summaries and investigation reports, prescriptions, past treatment records and other supporting documents for their review.

The dispute turned more acrimonious when Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals wrote to the insurer seeking a reconsideration of the claim. In its communication, the hospital had sought approval of the full treatment cost of Rs 227,384, including taxes. The patient, Ghanshyam, was admitted on August 17, 2024, and required medical attention in the intensive care unit, as his oxygen saturation was low; he presented with symptoms so acute that they necessitated admission and required IV antibiotics, analgesia, and IV rehydration, according to a statement from the hospital. It asked the insurer to reconsider the case, saying that denial of the cashless claim was not justified in the light of the gravity of the medical emergency.

A Grievance Pattern?

Recent social media posts and online discussions indicate that disputes over claim settlement involving Star Health are not isolated incidents.

Disputing Dialysis Claim

Another policyholder, Amit, recently alleged on X that Star Health denied reimbursement of expenses related to dialysis consumables at Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

He stated in his posts that the insurer had paid expenses for dialysers and tubing in previous months but later excluded them from claim settlement despite an agreement with the hospital.

@StarHealthIns his is regarding once again harassment from Star Health insurance regarding claim of dialysis patient taking treatment at Fortis hospital, Mulund, This is regarding to the incident happened regarding final claim approval settlement from star health insurance, — Amit (@Amit_srt) June 4, 2026

The result, he said, was confusion for patients and pressure from hospitals demanding payment for costs they believed should have been covered by insurance.

The complaint raises an important question: Why would the same treatment costs be covered in one claim cycle and denied in another?

The Rs 24,000 Deduction That Stunned A Policyholder

A Reddit user has claimed that Star Health has accepted only Rs 90,000 of the Rs 1.14 lakh bill his mother incurred during her hospitalisation.

The insurer allegedly deducted around Rs 24,000 on various counts, like:

Spare Parts

Dietitian fees

Infection control fees

Medical assessment fees

Some diagnostic tests

Posts from the indiahealthinsurance

community on Reddit

After paying premiums for six years, can such deductions still be justified?, asked the policyholder.

While many policy terms exclude consumables and non-medical expenses, consumer advocates say many policyholders don’t find out about these exclusions until a claim is processed.

This raises an important question: Are policy documents and sales pitches sufficiently explaining what will not be covered?

Trapped Between The Hospital And Insurer

Another post on Reddit detailed a patient due for surgery caught between Star Health and a network hospital.

The account says that Star Health asked for a revised estimate from the hospital before approving treatment. The hospital, however, allegedly told the patient that insurance would cover only part of the bill and demanded out-of-pocket payment.

The policyholder said neither side was giving any clarity, and he was left to navigate the dispute while waiting for surgery.

These kinds of situations can be physically and mentally draining for the customer in case of existing medical emergencies.

When Consumer Courts Intervene

There have been some disputes that have moved beyond the customer care desks and grievance redressal portals.

In a recent case from 2024, Anuradha Narang filed a complaint against Star Health Allied Ins. Co. Limited, before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, East Delhi, a policyholder contested the rejection of a hospitalisation claim by Star Health.

Patient admitted for acute gastroenteritis. During the diagnostic procedures, doctors incidentally found hiatus hernia, duodenitis and small haemorrhoids.

Star Health said it has denied the claim, citing the two-year exclusion clause, the report said.

However, the treating physician clarified that treatment was given only for acute gastroenteritis and other findings were incidental observations.

The Commission found that the insurer had not established a direct relationship between the excluded conditions and the treatment received. It directed to pay Rs 1.81 lakh to the complainant with 9% interest per annum.

The ruling reinforces a principle that has been reiterated by courts: insurers have the burden of proof that an exclusion clause truly applies to the treatment for which reimbursement is sought.

The Problem of the Fine Print

The common theme among these complaints is not necessarily denial of claims but disputes over exclusions, deductions, policy wording and interpretation.

Many customers claim that:

Claims are approved provisionally and later rejected.

Exclusions are only invoked once treatment is completed.

Deductions are made under several heads without proper explanation.

The detailed reasoning for claim reductions is hard for policyholders to obtain.

Sometimes hospitals and insurers say different things.

According to insurance experts, when you buy health insurance, there are often dozens of exclusions, waiting periods, co-payment requirements and things you can’t claim for – and these aren’t always fully understood at the time of purchase.

To policyholders, the difference between “covered” and “actually payable” can be significant.

Questions For Star Health To Answer

The rising tide of complaints raises several questions for Star Health:

How many health claims were partially resolved or denied in FY26? What are the common reasons for claim rejection? How often are exclusion clauses used? What percentage of disputes are resolved in favour of policyholders after escalation? What is being done to make policy wording simpler and increase transparency? How does the company make sure that claims decisions are consistent across hospitals and regions? Do policyholders get enough information on exclusions when they buy policies?

What Vijay Singh’s Case Tells About Health Insurance Claim Disputes

Health insurance is sold on the promise that it will protect you financially in life’s most vulnerable moments. In such a scenario, the biggest casualty is trust, when policyholders feel that their claims are being unfairly rejected.

Vijay Singh’s case may be one family’s struggle, but the complaints cropping up on social media, consumer forums and courtrooms point to a larger debate on transparency, exclusions and accountability in India’s health insurance industry.

Only more openness from insurers and increased oversight by regulators can tell if these cases are just lone complaints or signs of a broader issue with claim management.

NewsX has reached out to Star Health & Allied Insurance Company to seek their comments on the allegations and concerns raised by the policy holders including the case discussed in this report. The insurer did not respond to queries from NewsX at the time of publication. We will update this story if and when we hear back.