Can Tax-Free Government Bonds Attract More Foreign Money To India? Here’s Why Govt Plans To Scrap Capital Gains Tax

India is planning to set a major policy change with a view to making its debt market an attractive destination for foreign funds. Government securities are all set to be removed from the ambit of capital gains tax for FPIs (foreign portfolio investors), as the Union Cabinet has approved the proposal, according to an Economic Times newspaper report. This is expected to make Indian bonds attractive for foreign funds, particularly when the Indian rupee is under pressure and foreign funds are exiting domestic equities.

If it gets the president’s seal of approval, the proposal could be one of the biggest tax reforms in years for foreign investors. The market participants believe that it will bring in more foreign flows into government bonds and help the rupee strengthen, consequently improving India’s reserves position.

Why Should Investors Track This Development?

The tax relief being proposed is not simply a policy tweak. It is part of the government’s wider strategy to attract stable foreign capital amid global economic uncertainty, rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions.

Foreign investors remained net buyers in Indian government bonds in 2026, however, and continued to sell Indian equities sharply. Authorities want the policy to enhance tax efficiency of government securities, channel more foreign investment into Indian debt and curb volatility from equity flows.

What Tax Changes Are Being Proposed?

Foreign investors have to pay now:

12.5% tax on long-term capital gains on bonds and listed shares held for over 12 months.

20% withholding tax on interest income from government bonds.

The government was also considering abolishing capital gains tax on foreign investment in government securities, sources said. There are also reports that the 20% withholding tax on bond interest may be removed, but no official announcement has been made.

If implemented, this would help foreign investors earn returns from Indian government bonds without the drag of these taxes and thus would significantly enhance post-tax yields.

What Is Making India Think About The Proposal Now?

Rupee Under Strain

One of the primary reasons for the proposed action is the weakness of the Indian rupee, which is down more than 5 per cent this year on the back of rising crude oil prices and geopolitics and outflow of foreign portfolio investments from equities.

An increase in dollar flows into government bonds could, in turn, boost inflows of dollars to support the local currency.

Large foreign equity outflows

Foreign investors have pulled out about Rs 2.5 lakh crore from Indian stock markets this year, according to reports. Debt inflows were still positive, but policymakers are looking for more measures to stop a long-term outflow of overseas capital.

World Competition for Capital

There is a global competition for international investment. One of the few major economies to continue taxing non-resident investments in debt securities, India is a major target for market experts. These taxes, if removed, will make India more in line with global practices and thus more competitive.

What Could India Get From The Move?

Increased Foreign Capital Inflows

Lower taxes tend to increase investor returns. A tax-free regime for government bonds could lure pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and global asset managers to raise allocations to Indian debt.

Back Government Borrowing

Greater demand for government securities can help keep bond yields steady and may reduce the cost of borrowing for the government.

Better Stability in the Currency

Greater foreign participation in the bond market could provide additional dollar inflows to help support the rupee during global volatility.

Increased Investor Confidence

The move shows India’s willingness to tweak policies to remain attractive to global investors as the country looks to cement itself as a preferred investment destination.

What Has The Government Said So Far?

No formal communication has been made yet. The decision comes days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government would take investor feedback into account regarding capital gains tax.

The finance minister’s July 2024 Union Budget brought a slew of changes and, most importantly, increased the tax on long-term capital gains to 12.5% from 10% for most of the assets.

This current proposition signifies the intention of the government to find out a solution that will weigh tax revenues against attracting long-term foreign capital.

What Happens Next?

With the approval of the president, this proposal is expected to go ahead. Investors will be seeking details on the implementation timeline, the extent of the tax exemption and whether the withholding tax on bond interest income is also removed.

If these changes are formally notified, India’s bond market could become substantially more attractive to overseas investors seeking exposure to one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

How Capital Gains Tax Relief in India Could Attract Foreign Bond Inflows

India’s decision to waive capital gains tax on foreign investments in government bonds could be a major driver of inflows into overseas debt. The move may help boost capital inflows, support government borrowing and improve India’s attractiveness in global fixed income markets at a time when the rupee is under pressure and foreign investors have been pulling money out of equities. In the coming weeks, investors will closely watch for confirmation and details of implementation.

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