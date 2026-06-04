Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 14: Mohanlal’s Film Loses Momentum, Worldwide Total Near Rs 230 Crore

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections: Mohanlal starrer Drshiyam 3 has finally been caught up by the weekend blues. After shattering records over its opening weekend and swiftly joining the elite clubs of Malayalam cinema, Jeetu Joseph’s directorial is showcasing a noticeable slide in daily ticket sales.

On its second Wednesday, the closing chapter of the decade-long crime franchise struggled to maintain its early weekday velocity, though its cumulative global total remains massive.

Here is the exhaustive day-14 box office report card for Drishyam 3:

Day 14 Decline and Domestic Performance

Following a sharp drop on its second Monday, Drishyam 3 faced another mid-week dip. On its 14th day in theatres, the film managed an estimated ₹1.25 crore net across all languages in India marking a 19.4% drop from Tuesday’s ₹1.55 crore.

Even though it was big when put up against regional films, let’s be honest, the Drishyam franchise is not regional at all. With Rs 1.25 crore net collection on its fourteenth day, the film has a net collection of Rs 101.70 crores in India whereas its Indian gross stands at Rs 118.00 crores.

The film’s home turf of Kerala remains its primary lifeline, while the dubbed versions have slowed down quite a bit. Out of the film’s total screening footprint, more than 70% of the active shows are concentrated in Malayalam.

The Malayalam version brought in Rs 1.17 crore on Wednesday, while the Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada dubbed versions collectively pooled a negligible Rs 8 lakhs.

The core Malayalam version recorded a modest 12.53% overall occupancy on Day 14. Audience turnouts heavily skewed toward evening and night screenings, which peaked at 16.83%, compensating for incredibly thin morning footfalls.

Global Gross Inches Closer to Rs 230 Crore

While the domestic pace is cooling down, Drishyam 3 continues to command a steady performance from international circuits. The film pulled in an additional Rs 50 lakhs gross from overseas territories on Wednesday.

This brings its massive International Gross to Rs 111.25 crore, pushing the Worldwide Gross Cumulative to Rs 229.25 crore in two weeks.

The Second Week Slowdown (Day Wise Breakdown)

The second-week slowdown for the movie highlights how mixed critical reviews regarding the film’s open-ended climax and narrative pacing have begun impacting footfall at the box office.

Day India Net Collection Day 9 (2nd Fri) Rs 4.30 cr Day 10 (2nd Sat) Rs 5.10 cr Day 11 (2nd Sun) Rs 5.35 cr Day 12 (2nd Mon) Rs 2.20 cr Day 13 (2nd Tue) Rs 1.55 cr Day 14 (2nd Wed) Rs 1.25 cr Second Week Total (So Far) Rs 19.75 cr

Drishyam 2 vs Drishyam 3

Mounted on a heavy production and promotional budget of Rs 100 crore, Drishyam 3 has comfortably crossed its break-even point to emerge as a certified theatrical superhit. It currently sits comfortably among the Top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam movies of all time.

However, despite crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore net milestone in India, trade analysts indicate that Drishyam 3 will likely fall short of matching the historic “Industry Hit” status of its 2013 predecessor Drishyam 2, which collected over Rs 340 crores worldwide. With the film expected to comfortably clear the Rs 230 crore worldwide mark by Thursday, its lifetime theatrical run is now projected to wrap up somewhere under the Rs 250 crore threshold as it braces for upcoming regional releases.

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