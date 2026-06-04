Pahlaj Nihalani, Ex-CBFC Chief And Producer, Dies At 76

Pahlaj Nihalani Dies At 76: Pahlaj Nihalani, veteran producer and former Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) died on June 4, as per a report in Hindustan Times. He was 76 years old and died at a Mumbai residence around 9:30 am.

According to the reports, he has been ill for some time now and was taken home from Nanavati Hospital, where he breathed his last breath.

With no official statement from the family yet, the last rites will be performed at a crematorium in Santa Cruz, Mumbai, at 3 pm today.

The Hitmaker of the ’80s and ’90s

Long before he became a household name for his administrative roles, Nihalani was celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most successful commercial producers. Operating under his banner, Chirag Deep International, he had a habit for delivering high-octane, music-heavy mass entertainers that ruled the box office throughout the late 1980s and 1990s.

Throughout his career, he was known for playing a pivotal role in shaping the careers of several bollywood actors who went on to become future superstars.:

Nihalani was a key figure in launching and cementing Govinda’s stardom, producing some of Govinda’s career defining blockbusters, including Ilzaam (1986), Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), and the iconic comedy Aankhen (1993), which became one of the highest grossing Indian films of that decade.

He also famously gave actor Chunky Panday his big break in 1987 with the hit Aag Hi Aag.

The Controversial CBFC Tenure

In January 2015, Nihalani took over as the chief of the CBFC, a period that would turn out to be one of the most talked about and controversial periods in the board’s history.

As the chief of CBFC, he positioned himself as a strong advocate of traditional values who had frequent disagreements with contemporary filmmakers over creative freedom, language, and mature themes. His strict approach to film certification sparked national debates around censorship versus classification.

His tenure is known for heavy cuts, muted dialogue, and a lot of visual changes in major films like Udta Punjab, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Spectre.

Despite the relentless media scrutiny and his infamous Sanskari monitor, Nihalani remained unapologetic about his stance until he was replaced by lyricist Prasoon Joshi in August 2017.

Industry Remembers an Unfiltered Force

Following his exit from the censor board, Nihalani returned to his first love, film production where he released Rangeela Raja in 2019, reunited with his long-time collaborator Govinda.

Behind a strict public personality there was a deeply passionate filmmaker who loved the medium of cinema. Those who knew him personally describe him as a blunt, unfiltered but deeply affectionate person who never shied away from taking his stand.

He is survived by his wife, children, and a vast legacy of blockbusters that defined an era of Hindi mainstream cinema.

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