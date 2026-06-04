LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Pahlaj Nihalani, Ex-CBFC Chief And Producer, Dies At 76

Pahlaj Nihalani, Ex-CBFC Chief And Producer, Dies At 76

Pahlaj Nihalani, veteran producer and former Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) died on June 4, as per a report in Hindustan Times. He was 76 years old and died at a Mumbai residence around 9:30 am.

Pahlaj Nihalani, Picture Credits- X
Pahlaj Nihalani, Picture Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-04 13:20 IST

Pahlaj Nihalani Dies At 76: Pahlaj Nihalani, veteran producer and former Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) died on June 4, as per a report in Hindustan Times. He was 76 years old and died at a Mumbai residence around 9:30 am. 

According to the reports, he has been ill for some time now and was taken home from Nanavati Hospital, where he breathed his last breath.

With no official statement from the family yet, the last rites will be performed at a crematorium in Santa Cruz, Mumbai, at 3 pm today. 

You Might Be Interested In

The Hitmaker of the ’80s and ’90s

Long before he became a household name for his administrative roles, Nihalani was celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most successful commercial producers. Operating under his banner, Chirag Deep International, he had a habit for delivering high-octane, music-heavy mass entertainers that ruled the box office throughout the late 1980s and 1990s.

Throughout his career, he was known for playing a pivotal role in shaping the careers of several bollywood actors who went on to become future superstars.:

Nihalani was a key figure in launching and cementing Govinda’s stardom, producing some of Govinda’s career defining blockbusters, including Ilzaam (1986), Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), and the iconic comedy Aankhen (1993), which became one of the highest grossing Indian films of that decade.

He also famously gave actor Chunky Panday his big break in 1987 with the hit Aag Hi Aag.

The Controversial CBFC Tenure

In January 2015, Nihalani took over as the chief of the CBFC, a period that would turn out to be one of the most talked about and controversial periods in the board’s history.

As the chief of CBFC, he positioned himself as a strong advocate of traditional values who had frequent disagreements with contemporary filmmakers over creative freedom, language, and mature themes. His strict approach to film certification sparked national debates around censorship versus classification.

His tenure is known for heavy cuts, muted dialogue, and a lot of visual changes in major films like Udta Punjab, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Spectre.

Despite the relentless media scrutiny and his infamous Sanskari monitor, Nihalani remained unapologetic about his stance until he was replaced by lyricist Prasoon Joshi in August 2017.

Industry Remembers an Unfiltered Force

Following his exit from the censor board, Nihalani returned to his first love, film production where he released Rangeela Raja in 2019, reunited with his long-time collaborator Govinda.

Behind a strict public personality there was a deeply passionate filmmaker who loved the medium of cinema. Those who knew him personally describe him as a blunt, unfiltered but deeply affectionate person who never shied away from taking his stand.

He is survived by his wife, children, and a vast legacy of blockbusters that defined an era of Hindi mainstream cinema.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 14: Mohanlal’s Film Loses Momentum, Worldwide Total Near Rs 230 Crore

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pahlaj Nihalani, Ex-CBFC Chief And Producer, Dies At 76
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76Pahlaj NihalaniPahlaj Nihalani Death

RELATED News

Kattalan Box Office Collections Day 7: Antony Varghese’ Film Nets Rs 8.04 Crore Across India, Witnesses Sharp Drop

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 14: Mohanlal’s Film Loses Momentum, Worldwide Total Near Rs 230 Crore

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Getting Married In Next 4 Months? Here’s What We Know

Blast Box Office Collections Day 7: Arjun Sarja’s Blast Drops 20.3%, Nears Rs 35 Crore Worldwide

Anushka Sharma Faces Backlash Over Endorsing Homeopathy

LATEST NEWS

Dharamshala Viral Video: Drunk Foreign Tourist Throws Vegetables In Busy Market

Lalit Modi Alleges High-Level Congress Coverup in 2010 IPL Kochi Scandal

NEET 2026 Re-Exam Paper Leak Claims Surface on Telegram; NTA Refers Allegations to CyberCrime for Verification

What Is Pahlaj Nihalani's Net Worth? Former CBFC Chief, Who Launched Govinda, Dies At 76

Xiaomi 17T Launched In India

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 04.06.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Thursday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 91B 94098

NCET 2026 Final Answer Key Out, Results Likely Soon; Check Download Steps and Admission Details

Army Pilot's Viral Proposal After Nashik's Passing-Out Parade Sparks Online Debate

Pahlaj Nihalani, Ex-CBFC Chief And Producer, Dies At 76

Maruti Suzuki Launches First Flex-Fuel Car

Pahlaj Nihalani, Ex-CBFC Chief And Producer, Dies At 76

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pahlaj Nihalani, Ex-CBFC Chief And Producer, Dies At 76

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pahlaj Nihalani, Ex-CBFC Chief And Producer, Dies At 76
Pahlaj Nihalani, Ex-CBFC Chief And Producer, Dies At 76
Pahlaj Nihalani, Ex-CBFC Chief And Producer, Dies At 76
Pahlaj Nihalani, Ex-CBFC Chief And Producer, Dies At 76

QUICK LINKS