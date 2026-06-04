Viral Video: UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside, Waves at Camera After Arrest

A strange incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district has gone viral on social media after a young man reportedly told police that he did a crime because he wanted to see how life inside a Central Jail looked like.A video of the man talking to police officers has been widely shared online, with many people surprised by his unusual reason an his calm, casual behaviour when talking about what happened.

UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside

According to that viral clip, the man introduces himself as Komal Singh. He says he is a tractor driver, moving sand and gravel around the Aheripur area.

While speaking with police officers, he also claims that he had been sent to Orai Jail three times earlier. Because he was already somewhat familiar with the place, he says he got interested in what a Central Jail looks like from the inside.

Bizarre Etawah news: Komal Singh threatened his wife with a country pistol just to get arrested & see Central Jail. He walked into PS with cartridges, told cops his wife will bail him in 6 months & gift him a new lehenga😭 pic.twitter.com/V7tYTIsL2o — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 3, 2026







After that, it is alleged he pointed a pistol toward his wife’s chest so he could end up in legal trouble and, eventually, in jail.

In the video, you can hear him say, “Mai central jail jaana chahta tha” , meaning “I wanted to go to Central Jail” when he is explaining his reason.

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In the viral video, he claims that he personally handed over the pistol and the ammunition to the police. And according to him his moves were powered by a desire to go to jail, rather than anything big, like a major disagreement with his wife or the rest of his family.

Adding to the whole surprise, the man seems pretty steady the entire time in the clip. You can see him smiling, even waving at the camera, a kind of behaviour that has kicked off all sorts of talk and reactions online on social media.

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In the conversation the man says he, don’t want to end his marriage and he keeps insisting that there are no big problems between him and his wife. But then, he also admits that the two of them often argued, simply because they could not have children after getting married. Still, he goes on and on saying he wants to mend things and go on living with her.

At the same time his words and the strange behaviour in that viral video made a lot of social media users start wondering whether he could be dealing with some kind of mental health issues.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “Gift him a new lehenga? Pure brainrot story from Etawah fr.”

Second user said, “Bro committed a crime just to experience Central Jail tourism and secure a free lehenga. Priorities are absolutely unmatched!”

Bro committed a crime just to experience Central Jail tourism and secure a free lehenga. Priorities are absolutely unmatched! 😭 — Mr. baba (@kalubabaa) June 3, 2026





Third user wrote, “Man threatened his wife just to experience jail life, already planned the bail, and even budgeted for a new lehenga after release. Some people treat prison like a tourist destination.”

Fourth user said, “This is absolutely wild and dangerous Threatening your wife with a pistol? Man needs serious help + immediate legal action. Glad he got arrested.”