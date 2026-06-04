LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump business news anushka sharma Buchi Babu Sana elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Congress Government Karnataka IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump business news anushka sharma Buchi Babu Sana elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Congress Government Karnataka IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump business news anushka sharma Buchi Babu Sana elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Congress Government Karnataka IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump business news anushka sharma Buchi Babu Sana elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Congress Government Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump business news anushka sharma Buchi Babu Sana elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Congress Government Karnataka IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump business news anushka sharma Buchi Babu Sana elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Congress Government Karnataka IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump business news anushka sharma Buchi Babu Sana elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Congress Government Karnataka IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump business news anushka sharma Buchi Babu Sana elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Congress Government Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Viral Video: UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside, Waves at Camera After Arrest

Viral Video: UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside, Waves at Camera After Arrest

A viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district has sparked widespread discussion after a man allegedly admitted that he threatened his wife at gunpoint because he wanted to experience life inside a Central Jail.

UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside
UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 10:38 IST

A strange incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district has gone viral on social media after a young man reportedly told police that he did a crime because he wanted to see how life inside a Central Jail looked like.A video of the man talking to police officers has been widely shared online, with many people surprised by his unusual reason an  his calm, casual behaviour when talking about what happened. 

UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside

According to that viral clip, the man introduces himself as Komal Singh. He says he is a tractor driver, moving sand and gravel around the Aheripur area.

While speaking with police officers, he also claims that he had been sent to Orai Jail three times earlier. Because he was already somewhat familiar with the place, he says he got interested in what a Central Jail looks like from the inside.

You Might Be Interested In



After that, it is alleged he pointed a pistol toward his wife’s chest so he could end up in legal trouble and, eventually, in jail. 

In the video, you can hear him say, “Mai central jail jaana chahta tha” , meaning “I wanted to go to Central Jail” when he is explaining his reason.

UP Man Surrenders After Threatening Wife at Gunpoint 

In the viral video, he claims that he personally handed over the pistol and the ammunition to the police. And according to him his moves were powered by a desire to go to jail, rather than anything big, like a major disagreement with his wife or the rest of his family.

Adding to the whole surprise, the man seems pretty steady the entire time in the clip. You can see him smiling, even waving at the camera, a kind of behaviour that has kicked off all sorts of talk and reactions online on social media. 

UP Man Often Fights With Wife 

In the conversation the man says he, don’t want to end his marriage and he keeps insisting that there are no big problems between him and his wife. But then, he also admits that the two of them often argued, simply because they could not have children after getting married. Still, he goes on and on saying he wants to mend things and go on living with her.

At the same time his words and the strange behaviour in that viral video made a lot of social media users start wondering whether he could be dealing with some kind of mental health issues. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, “Gift him a new lehenga? Pure brainrot story from Etawah fr.”
Second user said, “Bro committed a crime just to experience Central Jail tourism and secure a free lehenga. Priorities are absolutely unmatched!”


 
Third user wrote, “Man threatened his wife just to experience jail life, already planned the bail, and even budgeted for a new lehenga after release. Some people treat prison like a tourist destination.”
Fourth user said, “This is absolutely wild and dangerous Threatening your wife with a pistol? Man needs serious help + immediate legal action. Glad he got arrested.”

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside, Waves at Camera After Arrest
Tags: Central Jailcrime newsEtawah Newshome-hero-pos-14Komal SinghOrai Jailsocial media viralUP viral videoUttar pradesh newsviral news

RELATED News

Singapore Lawyer Earning Rs 2 Crore Struggles To Find Match After Strict Checklist | Watch

700 Jobs Gone Overnight As Pune IT Firm Shuts Down, CEO Arrested Over Salary Fraud

Delhi Restaurant Fire: Owner Lavkesh Arrested After Deadly Blaze killed 21 In Malviya Nagar

Who Is BK Hariprasad? Meet The New KPCC President

Firhad Hakim Resigns As Kolkata Mayor

LATEST NEWS

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli to Miss 3-Match ODI Series Against Afghanistan, Big Blow For Team India

Will Tarsem Singh Be Deported? Indian National Faces Homicide Charges

NEET Under Fresh Scrutiny as Gujarat Complaint Alleges OMR Tampering Racket for Medical Admissions

Viral Video: UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside, Waves at Camera After Arrest

Blast Box Office Collections Day 7: Arjun Sarja’s Blast Drops 20.3%, Nears Rs 35 Crore Worldwide

Apple All-Set To Share India Financials To CCI

Is Netanyahu Using Epstein Videos To Blackmail Trump?

India A Tri-Series 2026 Live Streaming: Why Sony Sports Decided to Broadcast Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Starrer Tournament

Why Did The Market Open Lower? Sensex Opens 410 Pts Down, Nifty Slips

UP CNET Admit Card 2026 out at abvmucet26.co.in; download hall ticket now

Viral Video: UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside, Waves at Camera After Arrest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside, Waves at Camera After Arrest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside, Waves at Camera After Arrest
Viral Video: UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside, Waves at Camera After Arrest
Viral Video: UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside, Waves at Camera After Arrest
Viral Video: UP Man Threatens Wife at Gunpoint Just to See Central Jail From Inside, Waves at Camera After Arrest

QUICK LINKS