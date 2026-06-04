NEET Under Fresh Scrutiny as Gujarat Complaint Alleges OMR Tampering Racket for Medical Admissions

New allegations of malpractice have emerged in connection with National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). A complaint has been filed in Gujarat alleging that an “organised racket” offers to manipulate candidates’ NEET exam results with alleged tampering of the OMR answer sheets after the exam. Filed to the Gujarat Cyber Cell, the complaint alleges that the intermediaries offer admission to government medical colleges exploiting the flaws in the examination process. No official findings are available to confirm or refute the allegations.

The allegations were uncovered through a complaint filed by an Ahmedabad-based individual who says he has recorded conversations with intermediaries offering guaranteed admission to government medical colleges through illegal means. The complaint has reportedly been filed with the Gujarat Cyber Cell for investigation. At this time, the allegations remain unverified and no official findings have been released but they have again raised the debate about exam security and transparency.

What does the alleged NEET OMR manipulation racket say

According to the complaint, compared candidates were approached by intermediaries who offered a scheme that involves submitting blank OMR answer sheets during the NEET exam. The alleged operators claimed that students would not have to write answers for the exam. Instead, they would be instructed to leave the OMR sheet blank and fill in the centre of their examination.

The racket apparently told students that people at the designated centres would later “manage” the answer sheet before they were sent to the evaluation centre. It means that the answers would be added after the exam through facilitating connection. The claims are yet to be verified and are under investigation.

Who filed the NEET malpractice complaint

A man named Shubham Thakkar from Ahmedabad reportedly filed the complaint that claimed he appeared for the NEET 2023 and NEET 2024 exams personally. Thakkar, according to the available data, had recorded a conversation with the alleged operators and later filed a demand letter with Gujarat Cyber Cell. The complaint seeks an inquiry into the claim of promises being made to young medical aspirants and the possibility of a malpractice within the system

How were marks allegedly promised to candidates

One of the allegations in the complaint has to do with how marks were allegedly promised to the candidates. It says that scores would not be so exceptionally high as they would attract scrutiny.

Instead, it’s alleged the score assigned to a student would be sufficient to pass the bar to a government medical college. The alleged plan, as stated in the complaint, was to not produce a suspiciously high rank and even then ensure that the cut-offs were passed. The intermediaries also say admissions to reputed medical institutions could be secured through the deal.

What was the alleged NEET fee

The complaint also alleges students were promised Rs 20 lakh and it could be negotiated. The case alleges students who were already high achievers or had a good chance of scoring relatively high over their own efforts could be offered a good deal. If anyone can prove these allegations, it would be indicative of a well-organised ploy to exploit aspirants looking for admission to medical colleges.

What makes these allegations concerning for NEET transparency

The allegations come at a time when exam security is a matter of intense controversy. Since the NEET paper leak incident, there has been a period of national debate regarding the credibility of the largest medical entrance exam in India.

While investigators are yet to come to any conclusions regarding the current allegations, they do raise questions over the need for OMR and examination centre safeguards and the overall integrity of the admission process. Any conclusions from the ongoing or future probes can potentiate major changes to examination reforms and the safeguards to protect the credibility of entrance tests.

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