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Home > Education News > RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 Released; Check Exam City, Date and Admit Card Updates

RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 Released; Check Exam City, Date and Admit Card Updates

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Phase 2 Exam City Intimation Slip.

RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 City Intimation Slip
RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 City Intimation Slip

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-03 15:54 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Phase 2 Exam City Intimation Slip for candidates to appear in the upcoming Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). The city intimation slip allows candidates to check their allotted examination city, exam date and shift timing ahead of the recruitment examination. The release comes as lakhs of aspirants prepare for one of the country’s largest government recruitment drives. Railway authorities typically issue city intimation slips around 10 days before the scheduled examination to help candidates make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance. Candidates appearing for the June 13 examination can now access their city details through their respective regional RRB websites.

What is the RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 city intimation slip

The city intimation slip is an advance document issued by RRB to inform candidates about their examination city, test date and shift schedule before the release of admit cards. Given to help candidates plan their travel and logistics well in advance of the examination, railway authorities have clarified that the city intimation slip is not a substitute for the admit card. Instead, candidates will be required to carry the candidature slip, released separately, on the day of the examination along with valid identity proof.

When will the RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 exam be held

The Railway Recruitment Board’s bulletin has stated that the Phase 2 CBT 1 assessment will take place from 13th to 20th June 2026. Candidate appearing at different dates will get the city intimation in a phased manner respectively. The board will release city details 10 days prior to each date. This phased manner to release will help candidates to get timely information and Recruitment board to effectively manage the recruitment.

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When will RRB NTPC UG admit cards be released

After the city intimation slip is released, admit cards will be released shortly prior to the examination date. It is advisable to keep a check on their district RRB portals about the hall tickets and examination instructions. The admit card will include examination centre address, time reporting, candidate information and exam day instructions.

How to download City intimation slip for the candidates

Candidates are advised to seek their city intimation slip from official websites of respective regional Railway Recruitment Boards. To obtain the RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 City Intimation slip 2026 candidates log in to the relevant notification link with registration number and password or date of birth. After a successful login, candidates can download and view city intimation slip having examination city details, date and shift timings for future reference.

Why does the city intimation slip matter

With the margin of candidates appearing for the examination, centres are allotted in different cities than the city of residence of the candidate. The city intimation slip allows sufficient time for candidates to make provisions to travel and stay, thereby helping to ease the last-minute rush and making safeguard a prompt arrival at the examination centre. Candidates are also advised to carefully check all the details in the intimation slip and be vigilant about the admit card release date and any of the future examination notifications.

Also Read: UPPSC APS Result 2026: 4,240 Candidates Appeared, None Qualified; 331 Posts Remain Vacant

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RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 Released; Check Exam City, Date and Admit Card Updates
Tags: RRB NTPCrrb ntpc ug admit cardRRB NTPC UG Phase 2 city intimation slipRRB NTPC UG Phase 2 exam

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RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 Released; Check Exam City, Date and Admit Card Updates
RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 Released; Check Exam City, Date and Admit Card Updates
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RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 Released; Check Exam City, Date and Admit Card Updates

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