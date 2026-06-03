Lava Bold N2 5G Launched In India With 6,000mAh Battery, Android 16, And Unisoc Processor At Just Rs…

Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has launched the Bold N2 5G in India expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones. Priced at Rs 12,999, this phone is aimed squarely at buyers who want 5G connectivity without spending too much. It comes with a large display, a massive battery, Android 16 straight out of the box, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The Bold N2 5G will go on sale starting June 9, 2026 at 12 PM exclusively on Amazon India.

This phone also replaces the Lava Bold N2 4G that launched earlier this year, stepping up the game with a 5G chipset.

Lava Bold N2 5G Features and Specifications

The Bold N2 5G runs on the Unisoc T8200, an octa-core processor built on a 6nm chip. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone runs Android 16, which is notable at this price. Most budget phones launch on older software and take months or years to get updates. Getting Android 16 at launch means you are not starting with yesterday’s software.

The display is 6.75 inches with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. That high refresh rate makes scrolling and gaming feel noticeably smoother compared to phones with the standard 60Hz screens that are still common in this segment. There is a waterdrop notch at the top for the selfie camera.

For cameras, you get a 13MP dual camera setup at the back and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Nothing groundbreaking, but solid for everyday use. Security is handled by a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which is quick and easy to reach.

Lava Bold N2 5G Battery

If there is one thing Lava is leaning hard on with the Bold N2 5G, it is the battery. The phone packs a 6,000mAh cell, which is one of the largest you will find at this price. Lava claims it will last up to 815 minutes of continuous YouTube playback and around 743 minutes with the screen on. In plain terms, that is well over 12 hours of screen-on time in a single charge.

The phone supports 18W fast charging, though the charger included in the box is only 10W. That means you will need to buy a faster charger separately if you want to take full advantage of the quick charge feature. It is a small compromise, but worth knowing before you buy.

For those who often find themselves hunting for a charging point by afternoon, a 6,000mAh battery at this price point is genuinely useful and not just a spec to fill a checklist. Also Read: Amazon Replaces Google Maps With MapmyIndia’s Mappls: How It Could Transform Quick Commerce In India

