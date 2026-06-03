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Home > Business > First-Of-Its-Kind Corporate Banking Event Cbnxt’26 Unveils First Speaker Lineup Featuring Leaders From Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, and More

First-Of-Its-Kind Corporate Banking Event Cbnxt’26 Unveils First Speaker Lineup Featuring Leaders From Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, and More

First-Of-Its-Kind Corporate Banking Event Cbnxt’26 Unveils First Speaker Lineup Featuring Leaders From Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, and More

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-03 16:13 IST

The flagship TransBnk event will bring together industry experts to discuss the future of corporate banking and enterprise financial operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: TransBnk, a homegrown tech-first platform focused on modernising corporate banking, recently announced the launch of its flagship event CBNxT’26, bringing together the who’s who of the corporate banking sector to discuss the revolution the sector is set to witness in the coming times. Ahead of the event’s debut on 4th June 2026 at Sofitel Mumbai BKC, TransBnk has unveiled the initial speaker lineup.

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The event will feature senior leaders and experts from banking, lenders, fintechs, corporates, enterprises, financial infrastructure sectors, and the investing community, who will share invaluable insights on the future of corporate banking and interconnected enterprise finance in India.

The initial lineup of the esteemed speakers to mark their presence at the event is, Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO, Yes Bank; Prakash Kumar Jaiswal, Managing Director & India Head of SME Banking, DBS Bank; Munish Mittal, Ex CIO, HDFC Bank; Vasanth Jeyapaul, CEO, Camspay;  Shankar Subramanium, Managing Director, Bank of America; Abhijit Kamlapurkar, MD and CEO, NSDL Payments Bank; Tanaji Khot, Senior Head – Banking, Bajaj Finserv; Noopur Chaturvedi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, NPCI Bharat Bill Pay; Kashinath Hariharan, MD & CEO, Jio Payments Solutions Limited; Ajay Rajan, MD & CEO, Protean eGOV Technologies; Rakesh Singh, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Capital Limited; Sandip Barmera, Chief Operating Officer, Godrej Capital; and Lalit Jadhav, BDO India, Partner – Financial Services. 

At CBNxT’26, the speakers will showcase a bird’s-eye perspective through conversations around crucial topics, including AI in banking, transaction banking, treasury digitisation, embedded finance, cross-border payments, trade finance, cash management modernisation, and API-first banking systems. The platform will aid collaboration between banks, fintech companies, enterprises, investors, and policymakers as the sector undergoes continued digital transformation.

Speaking about the event and the initial speakers’ lineup, Vaibhav Tambe, Co-founder & CEO, TransBnk, said, “CBNxT’26 is envisioned as a platform where industry leaders and ecosystem stakeholders can collectively discuss how the future of enterprise banking infrastructure is evolving. The participation from such experienced leaders reflects the growing importance of collaboration in shaping the next phase of corporate banking innovation in India.”

About TransBnk

TransBnk is a corporate banking infrastructure company enabling banks, enterprises, NBFCs, fintechs, and financial institutions to manage interconnected financial operations through integrated infrastructure, APIs, and SaaS-based platforms.

Founded by ex-bankers, TransBnk covers the full spectrum of corporate banking. Its ecosystem includes TrustHub for enterprise financial operations, including treasury, payments, collections, reconciliation, and commercial cards; TxB Hub for banking platforms, cash management, trade management, and supply chain finance; ReconX for AI-powered reconciliation across banking operations; and API Hub for connected banking workflows and enterprise infrastructure capabilities.

The company is focused on enabling more connected, scalable, and intelligent corporate banking and enterprise financial operations across modern financial ecosystems.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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First-Of-Its-Kind Corporate Banking Event Cbnxt’26 Unveils First Speaker Lineup Featuring Leaders From Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, and More
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First-Of-Its-Kind Corporate Banking Event Cbnxt’26 Unveils First Speaker Lineup Featuring Leaders From Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, and More

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First-Of-Its-Kind Corporate Banking Event Cbnxt’26 Unveils First Speaker Lineup Featuring Leaders From Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, and More
First-Of-Its-Kind Corporate Banking Event Cbnxt’26 Unveils First Speaker Lineup Featuring Leaders From Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, and More
First-Of-Its-Kind Corporate Banking Event Cbnxt’26 Unveils First Speaker Lineup Featuring Leaders From Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, and More
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