Kerala Man Receives Government Job Letter 21 Years After Exam, Misses Opportunity Due to Age Limit

For many job hopefuls, a government appointment letter is the launch pad of a career. But for Abdul Majeed, 61, from Kerala’s Malappuram district, it came decades after he had stopped hoping for it and after he went past the age limit to join a service. Majeed was awarded an advice memo from the Kerala Public Service Commission in 2026 for the post of part-time junior Arabic teacher, that is, for a recruitment examination he had taken in 2005. The appointment offer came 21 years after he appeared for the exam and almost 18 years after the rank list expired, meaning it transformed what should have been a career opportunity into a bureaucratic dilemma.

How a 2005 recruitment turned into a 2026 appointment letter

Majeed had successfully cleared the recruitment exam and obtained a slot on the merit list compiled by Kerala Public Service Commission. But he never received an appointment during the rank list’s three-year validity period, which ended in 2008.

According to the information, a vacancy stayed unfilled years after because authorities were unable to source eligible candidates through successive recruitment drives. The appointment process stuck to the old rank list, which led to Majeed being provided the advice memo in April 2026. The surprising cooperation lifted spirits on a job in the government he thought he had lost.

What is the reason that Abdul Majeed cannot now take up the post

It is purely a matter of time. As per the records of the authorities, the candidate turned 60 years old on 27th of May, 2026 which is the limit of age for entry into the government service. Even though as per the custom, candidates may complete the joining formalities up to three months after receipt of an advice memo, age limit is a compulsory eligibility condition. Therefore, despite the offer, Majeed is not eligible to join the post at present. It is proposed by Abdul Majeed that if the recruitment was complete within reasonable time he would not be in an improper legal position.

What is the controversy over his date of birth

Adding to the flowering committee issue is a dispute over the candidate’s date of birth. As per the records of the authorities (educational records), Abdul Majeed has signed as born on the 27th of May, 1966. He also claims that he was born on 27th of May, 1967 and this can be corrected and he may benefit and put into the service for a period of time. To investigate the issue he has made representations to the state authorities and is appealing for intervention to solve the age problem.

What caused the incident to become a topic of public attention

The incident has become a popular topic of discussions on the Internet. How can an appointment resulting from a 2005 recruitment process reach a candidate in 2026? The incident has become a new example of how administrative delays and recruitment inefficiencies can affect the employment prospects of candidates who spend years waiting for a job. For many people, Majeed’s experience has clarified the sad reality that the delay in a recruitment process may even cause a suitable candidate, who passes the selection exam, to lose his chance at not only the post but also his future.

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