SJ Suryah’s ‘Killer’ Set Rocked by Deadly Explosion, Technician Killed and Three Injured

A tragic sort of accident has thrown a big shadow over the making of actor-director SJ Suryah’s upcoming film Killer, after a gas balloon cylinder blast on the movie set in Chennai, took the life of a young technician and left three other people hurt.

This happened in the wee hours of Wednesday during a shooting stint at the B&C Mill premises, in Chennai’s Otteri area. From what is being said, the team was shooting a portion involving a controlled detonation when the gas balloon cylinder suddenly exploded, and it set off quite a panic across the whole set. Reportedly, over a hundred technicians and workers were on site at that time.

The technician who died has been named as Madhan, he is 26 years old, hailing from Maduravoyal. Eyewitnesses mentioned that the explosion was strong enough to inflict serious injuries on multiple crew members. Madhan, along with three others—Sakthivel, Surya and Dinakaran—were rushed right away to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, for treatment. However, doctors declared Madhan dead on arrival, while the three injured technicians are still being treated.

Authorities have started an investigation into the whole incident. Police officials have logged a case, and they’re checking whether every required safety measure was actually followed during the shoot. Initial reports imply that the explosion might have happened as the equipment and cylinders were being readied for a blast sequence, but the exact reason is still being looked into. Officials are also considering the chance of a technical malfunction, or maybe there were some lapses in the safety procedures.

This tragedy has, again, brought up worrying questions about safety standards on film sets especially when it comes to action scenes and explosion moments. People watching the industry say that big budget productions usually bring in complicated stunt work and special-effects arrangements, so tight compliance with safety protocols is essential, no doubt.

The accident is also being seen as another delay for Killer, a much awaited project and it’s the kind of film that marks SJ Suryah’s return to directing after more than a decade, since Isai (2015). The movie has SJ Suryah leading, alongside actress Preethi Asrani, and the music will be by the well known A. R. Rahman. Production is expected to stay paused while the inquiry continues, and while the team tries to deal with the loss.

Earlier this year, SJ Suryah himself ended up with some leg injuries while doing a stunt sequence for the same film, it really shows how tough and physically demanding the production can be. Now though, this latest tragedy has left the Tamil film industry quietly mourning the passing of a crew member, their contribution was mainly behind the curtain but still crucial for bringing everything together and making the film work.

As condolences keep coming in from all over the industry , focus is shifting to the investigation and making sure incidents like this don’t pop up again. The makers of Killer are still yet to share an official statement about the accident.