Nashik’s Sansmit Enterprises Partners with Australia’s Q-CTRL to Spearhead Quantum Technology Adoption in India

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], June 03: Sansmit Enterprises Private Limited, a premier technology consulting and distribution firm based in Nashik, Maharashtra, has officially announced a strategic partnership with Q-CTRL, a global pioneer in quantum infrastructure software. This landmark collaboration is set to accelerate the adoption of quantum computing across India by delivering world-class educational tools to academic institutions, corporations, and individuals.

Under this exclusive agreement, Sansmit Enterprises will serve as the official reseller for

Q-CTRL’s award-winning Black Opal suite in India. Black Opal is a visual-first, interactive cloud platform designed to “demystify” complex quantum mechanics. Utilizing over 400 gamified lessons, it bridges the gap between classical coding and quantum programming without requiring dense mathematics, allowing students and professionals to quickly build visual intuition.

Empowering India’s National Quantum Mission (NQM)

The partnership arrives at a pivotal moment as India intensifies its National Quantum Mission (NQM) to build a robust local quantum ecosystem. A primary hurdle for the mission is bridging the critical “quantum talent gap”. This collaboration directly addresses the challenge through a multi-pronged approach:

Educational Empowerment: Offering state-funded and private academic institutions discounted access to Black Opal to train a “quantum-ready” workforce. Sansmit Enterprises has already proposed integrating the suite as a credit-based subject for B.Tech, M.Tech, and B.Pharm students for the 2026-27 academic session.

Offering state-funded and private academic institutions discounted access to Black Opal to train a “quantum-ready” workforce. Sansmit Enterprises has already proposed integrating the suite as a credit-based subject for B.Tech, M.Tech, and B.Pharm students for the 2026-27 academic session. Enterprise Integration: Assisting Indian corporations and IT leaders in seamlessly integrating quantum computing into their workforce upskilling tracks.

Assisting Indian corporations and IT leaders in seamlessly integrating quantum computing into their workforce upskilling tracks. Localized Ecosystem Support: Operating from its Nashik headquarters, Sansmit Enterprises will provide dedicated local marketing, sales expertise, and first-line technical support to ensure seamless adoption for Indian users.

Leadership Commentary

“We are thrilled to bring Q-CTRL’s pioneering solutions to the Indian market,” said Mr. Santosh Mundada, Representative of Sansmit Enterprises. “By merging Q-CTRL’s world-leading technical expertise with our deep local reach, we are positioned to significantly shorten the learning curve for quantum technologies in India, helping the nation become a global hub for deep-tech innovation.”

Mr. Ganesh Ramamoorthy, VP of Sales and Marketing at Q-CTRL, added: “India’s burgeoning quantum ecosystem presents a massive opportunity for growth. This agreement underscores Q-CTRL’s commitment to supporting the region’s talent development and providing the software infrastructure necessary to make quantum computing useful and accessible.”

Driving Digital Transformation and Career Growth

With the Indian quantum market projected to reach $231 million by 2030, this initiative establishes a direct pipeline for Indian graduates to high-growth roles—such as Quantum Software Developers and Post-Quantum Cryptography Specialists—at tech giants, Indian IT leaders, and defense research organizations like ISRO and DRDO.

Furthermore, as a fully compliant MSME and Startup India (DPIIT) recognized entity registered on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Sansmit Enterprises is uniquely positioned to streamline public procurement and bring these advanced technical training programs to government departments and public sector infrastructure across all states.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Santosh Mundada

Santosh Mundada Company: Sansmit Enterprises Private Limited

Sansmit Enterprises Private Limited Address: Plot No 13, SBM House, First Floor, Tidke Colony, Nashik, Maharashtra – 422002

Plot No 13, SBM House, First Floor, Tidke Colony, Nashik, Maharashtra – 422002 Email: esansmit@gmail.com

About the Companies:

Sansmit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. is a Nashik-based technology consulting, marketing, and distribution firm specializing in high-growth sectors including Quantum Computing, EdTech, and Strategic Government projects. It acts as a vital link bringing cutting-edge global software and hardware solutions to drive digital transformation in India.

Q-CTRL is a global leader in quantum technology, providing critical infrastructure software that enhances the performance of quantum computers and sensors by reducing noise and hardware errors to achieve peak operational efficiency.

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