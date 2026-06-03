Malviya Nagar Fire: Woman Jumps Off 4-Storey Delhi Building As Deadly Blaze Kills 21, Shocking Video Surfaces

Malviya Nagar Massive Fire News: The deadly fire in Maviya Nagar left 21 people dead. 40 people were rescued from the scene. As per reports, two women jumped off the building, trying to escape the fire and thick smoke. People rushed the injured to Max Hospital in Saket and the AIIMS Trauma Centre, hoping for help. Turns out, the place had permission from the Delhi government to operate just six rooms under the Bed and Breakfast scheme. But apparently, they were running 25 rooms, even using the basement.

Malviya Nagar Fire leaves 21 dead

At least 21 people lost their lives when this massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, early Wednesday morning. Firefighters got the call at 9:45 AM and hurried over. Three of those trapped were in the basement. CATS ambulances took them to the hospital. Divisional Officer Ravinder from Nehru Place fire station handled the operation on the ground. A DFS officer told PTI that they used two water tenders, two water bowsers, a quick response vehicle, and several other firefighting trucks to tackle the fire at Lemon Green restaurant.

What led to the deadly blaze?

So far, it hasn’t been established what caused the fire to break out. However, it would certainly be looked into whether fire safety regulations had been observed in case of this hotel, which operates under a Bed and Breakfast scheme.

PM Modi announces compensation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta responded soon after, saying she was deeply saddened by the loss of life. She added that the Delhi government was keeping a close eye on what was happening. On X, Gupta said teams from Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, and CATS Ambulance Services all rushed to the scene as soon as they got word. Their quick action, she said, saved and evacuated several people from the burning building.

PM Modi on X wrote, “The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. ”

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