CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal Delay Sparks Concern as Students Race Against Admission Deadlines

Concerns over the post-result proceedings of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have grown after students reported difficulty in accessing the Class 12 re-evaluation portal as the board is embroiled in a controversy over its new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The timing is sensitive for students, as they are already in the midst of seeking re-evaluation of their answer sheets, with admission and counselling for several institutions of higher education in progress. For many candidates concerned that a delay in re-evaluation could result in losing out on admission to their college and course of choice. CBSE activated the re-evaluation portal on June 2, but school officials and candidates said the confusion caused by multiple delays has increased anxiety about this year’s board examination result.

Why are students worried about the CBSE re-evaluation portal

Candidates who had requested scanned copies of the evaluated answer books were awaiting activation of the post-result activities portal. But for reportedly several hours, the platform was inaccessible, preventing them from taking up the request for re-evaluation.

The delay is especially frustrating now that the revamped post-result mechanism caters to a post-result situation where students first have to request scanned copies of the answer books, compare them against the official marking scheme and then identify the questions that they wish to have challenged.

Can another delay affect the usefulness of re-evaluation? This is the question many students ask, particularly those seeking re-evaluation for the ongoing admission and counselling processes.

How is the OSM controversy linked to re-evaluation requests

This year’s Class 12 board examinations were evaluated by the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) by CBSE. Disputes about marks and evaluation have come from several students since results have been announced.

This issue came to the forefront when candidates pointed out they found obvious differences in the scanned answer sheets and awarded marks. Hence, there has been a surge in the number of re-evaluation and verification requests. The re-evaluation portal is an essential platform for students to clarify doubts about their scores. Any delay in opening the portal will, therefore, be much discussed.

What implications do admission deadlines have

A number of students have pointed out that admission counselling for professional courses and universities has already commenced. Candidates seeking better marks after re-evaluation are anxious that the outcome will be open after the deadline for several programmes has already passed.

Students competing for the most popular programmes may depend on a small increase in marks for their eligibility, merit and admission. School principals are also worried as students are eager to stay updated while they prepare for the counselling and verification of documents.

What changes has CBSE made to the post-result process

CBSE has rolled out a revamped post-result system to make it more transparent. Under this list, before going for any re-evaluation, students should first share scanned copies of their evaluated answer books with the board. Students have to point out specific answers which they want to be reviewed and state reasons for their re-evaluation requests. The board says it has made the system more focused and evidence-based. Also, CBSE has cut down post-result services fees considerably. The existing fee for scanned copies of answer books has been cut from Rs 700 to Rs 100. Verification requests are now Rs 100 as compared to Rs 500. The re-evaluation fee has also been cut to Rs 25 per question.

What has CBSE said about the portal delay

Carrying over from the pre-result process, board officials have said that with the help of technical teams, they have salvaged the entire platform for a glitch-free and clean process. CBSE has clarified that the delay was only meant to help them overcome technical failures as part of best practice. The post-result portal is now live and will be up for 6 more days till June 6. Students are advised to submit their applications before the deadline and keep an eye on official announcements for any developments about post-result services.

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