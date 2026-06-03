Malviya Nagar Fire Update: 10 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Restaurant, 11 People Rescued

Malviya Nagar Massive Fire News: At least 10 people died after a massive fire erupted at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, early Wednesday morning. Firefighters rushed to the scene right after getting the call at 9:45 AM. Eleven people were trapped inside, but Delhi Fire Service crews managed to rescue them all. Three were pulled from the basement and sent to the hospital in CATS ambulances. Divisional Officer Ravinder, from Nehru Place fire station, stayed on-site to oversee the operation. Authorities are still gathering more information about what happened. As per a PTI report, quoted from a DFS officer, a total of two water tenders, two water bowsers, a quick response vehicle, and other firefighting vehicles were deployed to put out the raging fire that started at the Lemon Green restaurant.
Delhi: A fire broke out at Lemon Green Restaurant in Malviya Nagar. Ten fire tenders and emergency vehicles were deployed. Three people were rescued from the basement and taken to the hospital. The fire has been brought under control pic.twitter.com/e1BJDZ4ZIN
— IANS (@ians_india) June 3, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi: At least three people have been rescued from the site where a fire broke out in a restaurant in Malviya Nagar today pic.twitter.com/I8vW9GOo8A
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026
MUST READ: Patna Shocker: Firing Outside Khan Sir’s Coaching Institute Leaves Security Guard Seriously Injured, He Alleges Coaching Rivalry
With 13 years on the line, Ashish Kumar Singh loves everything when it comes to movies, music, travel and pop culture. Formerly employed at ANI, Pinkvilla, India Today and HT, Ashish has interviewed some of the top celebrities of India, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, among others. Breaking news excites him and deadlines are what he chases. Interviewing comes naturally to him. Hit him up at ashish.kumar02singh@gmail.com.