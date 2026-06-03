Malviya Nagar Fire Update: 10 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Restaurant, 11 People Rescued

Malviya Nagar Massive Fire News: At least 10 people died after a massive fire erupted at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, early Wednesday morning. Firefighters rushed to the scene right after getting the call at 9:45 AM. Eleven people were trapped inside, but Delhi Fire Service crews managed to rescue them all. Three were pulled from the basement and sent to the hospital in CATS ambulances. Divisional Officer Ravinder, from Nehru Place fire station, stayed on-site to oversee the operation. Authorities are still gathering more information about what happened. As per a PTI report, quoted from a DFS officer, a total of two water tenders, two water bowsers, a quick response vehicle, and other firefighting vehicles were deployed to put out the raging fire that started at the Lemon Green restaurant.

#WATCH | Delhi: At least three people have been rescued from the site where a fire broke out in a restaurant in Malviya Nagar today pic.twitter.com/I8vW9GOo8A — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026

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