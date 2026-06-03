LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy business news Henry Nowak bilateral-trade-agreement air india flight schedule dk shivakumar disney singer latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy business news Henry Nowak bilateral-trade-agreement air india flight schedule dk shivakumar disney singer latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy business news Henry Nowak bilateral-trade-agreement air india flight schedule dk shivakumar disney singer latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy business news Henry Nowak bilateral-trade-agreement air india flight schedule dk shivakumar disney singer latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy business news Henry Nowak bilateral-trade-agreement air india flight schedule dk shivakumar disney singer latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy business news Henry Nowak bilateral-trade-agreement air india flight schedule dk shivakumar disney singer latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy business news Henry Nowak bilateral-trade-agreement air india flight schedule dk shivakumar disney singer latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy business news Henry Nowak bilateral-trade-agreement air india flight schedule dk shivakumar disney singer latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Malviya Nagar Fire Update: 10 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Restaurant, 11 People Rescued

Malviya Nagar Fire Update: 10 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Restaurant, 11 People Rescued

Delhi massive fire: Four people died after a massive fire broke out at the Lemon Green restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning. Firefighters rescued 11 trapped individuals and launched a large-scale operation.

Malviya Nagar Fire (IMAGE: X)
Malviya Nagar Fire (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-03 12:04 IST

Malviya Nagar Massive Fire News: At least 10 people died after a massive fire erupted at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, early Wednesday morning. Firefighters rushed to the scene right after getting the call at 9:45 AM. Eleven people were trapped inside, but Delhi Fire Service crews managed to rescue them all. Three were pulled from the basement and sent to the hospital in CATS ambulances. Divisional Officer Ravinder, from Nehru Place fire station, stayed on-site to oversee the operation. Authorities are still gathering more information about what happened. As per a PTI report, quoted from a DFS officer, a total of two water tenders, two water bowsers, a quick response vehicle, and other firefighting vehicles were deployed to put out the raging fire that started at the Lemon Green restaurant.

MUST READ: Patna Shocker: Firing Outside Khan Sir’s Coaching Institute Leaves Security Guard Seriously Injured, He Alleges Coaching Rivalry    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Malviya Nagar Fire Update: 10 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Restaurant, 11 People Rescued
Tags: home-hero-pos-1latest Malviya Nagar newsMalviya Nagar FireMalviya Nagar newsMalviya Nagar video

RELATED News

“Symposium on Copyrights: Royalties, Rights & AI – Road Ahead” at NMACC, Mumbai.

DK Shivakumar To Be Sworn In As Karnataka CM Alongside First Batch of Cabinet Ministers

Mumbai Weather Today [ June 3, 2026]: Borivali, Andheri and Bandra Receive Heavy Rainfall

Patna Shocker: Firing Outside Khan Sir’s Coaching Institute Leaves Guard Injured

National-Level Kabaddi Player Killed Over ₹3,600 Dispute

LATEST NEWS

Malviya Nagar Fire Update: 10 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Restaurant, 11 People Rescued

Off Campus Star Mika Abdala Called Off Her Engagement; Know Mika Abdala’s Ex-Fiancé Jake Short

RBI MPC Meeting Starts Today: Will Central Bank Pause, Cut Or Hike Rates?

Pakistan-Linked Mosque in Japan Faces Demolition After Authorities Declare It Illegal

Lakhs of Termite-Infested Currency Found in Surendranath College

JEE Advanced 2026 Data Exposure Alleged by Teen Researcher, IIT Roorkee Acknowledges Cloud Storage Issue

Ranveer Singh Sues FWICE: 5 Key Points Explaining The Don 3 Controversy

2026 Honda City Vs Hyundai Verna: Detailed Comparison

Zhang Yiming Surpasses Mukesh Ambani To Become Asia's Second-Richest Billionaire

Newly Surfaced Video Shows Vickrum Digwa Waving Sword Amid Conviction

Malviya Nagar Fire Update: 10 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Restaurant, 11 People Rescued

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Malviya Nagar Fire Update: 10 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Restaurant, 11 People Rescued

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Malviya Nagar Fire Update: 10 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Restaurant, 11 People Rescued
Malviya Nagar Fire Update: 10 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Restaurant, 11 People Rescued
Malviya Nagar Fire Update: 10 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Restaurant, 11 People Rescued
Malviya Nagar Fire Update: 10 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Restaurant, 11 People Rescued

QUICK LINKS