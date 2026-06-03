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Home > Entertainment News > Blast Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees Steady Momentum, Crosses Rs 21 Crore India Net

Blast Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees Steady Momentum, Crosses Rs 21 Crore India Net

Blast registered an exceptionally stable Tuesday, dropping less than 12% from its Monday numbers. By pulling in an estimated ₹2.4 crore net on Day 6 across its primary southern markets, the film is demonstrating strong word-of-mouth momentum, defying the usual steep drop that follows the film in the first working days after the weekend.

Blast Movie, Picture Credits- X (@jerinGeorgekut2)
Blast Movie, Picture Credits- X (@jerinGeorgekut2)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-03 12:58 IST

Blast Box Office Collection: Blast starring Arjun Sarja, Preity Mukundhan and Abhirami has taken a steady stand after a weekday drop on Monday. Securing a steady weekday hold and pushing past the Rs 21 crore net mark domestically proves the film has transcended a good opening weekend to find genuine theatrical buzz. 

Passing The Weekday Test

For any high-budget action feature, the real test of commercial survival isn’t the opening weekend, it’s the Day 5 and Day 6 hold. And Blast might have just passed that crucial test. Blast registered an exceptionally stable Tuesday, dropping less than 12% from its Monday numbers. By pulling in an estimated ₹2.4 crore net on Day 6 across its primary southern markets, the film is demonstrating strong word-of-mouth momentum, defying the usual steep drop that follows the film in the first working days after the weekend.

The Multi-Market Split

The primary driver behind the film crossing the ₹21.35 crore India net milestone is its strategic bilingual appeal. Arjun Sarja’s deep-rooted popularity across multiple states has allowed Blast to hedge its bets perfectly. The Tamil and Telugu theatrical belts are doing the heavy lifting, accounting for nearly 75% of the total domestic revenue. On the other hand solid occupancy rates in standard single screens, particularly during evening and night shows indicate that the mass action sequences and Sarja’s trademark screen presence are connecting directly to audiences who are going to single screen theatres for the movie.

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Day 6 Collection Breakdown

As per the data shared by trade tracking website Sacnilk, Blast earned a total of Rs 3.45 crore net in India taking its domestic net to Rs 21 crore and Indian gross to Rs 24.13 crores after 6 days in theaters. This was the collection from 2,746 shows across the country which helped the movie to maintain its weekend momentum.
The Tamil version is unsurprisingly the front runner for the movie with a total collection of Rs 2.90 crore across 1900 shows. The Telugu version managed to accumulate an additional Rs 55 lakhs from 846 screens and an occupancy of approximately 18 percent.

The overseas market has also been performing good for the movie, it managed Rs 50 lakh on Day 6, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 6.80 crore.

Combining both Indian and the International markets, the film had a gross collection of Rs 30.93 crores. As the Day 7 for the Suriya film is sure to cross the Rs 31 crore mark and it might enter the 40-crore club by the weekend.

50 Crore Question

A big question remains that will the film be able to enter the Rs 50 crore club. Well to be honest we cannot rule that out for the Suriya starrer yet. With just 6 days in the box office and Rs 30 crores in the bag, the film has a solid weekend momentum at its back. Also, a good critics approval with a solid word-of-mouth, the film might just pull it off sooner than expected.

Blast is proving to be a textbook example of a mid-budget action vehicle maximizing its veteran lead’s regional equity. By keeping ticket pricing accessible and sustaining steady weekday footfalls, the project has successfully stabilized its theatrical run, ensuring a healthy return on investment before it eventually transitions to its streaming window. 

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Blast Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees Steady Momentum, Crosses Rs 21 Crore India Net
Tags: AbhiramiArjun Sarja BlastArjun Sarja FilmBlast Box Office CollectionBlast Tamil MoviePreity Mukundhan

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Blast Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees Steady Momentum, Crosses Rs 21 Crore India Net
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Blast Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Sarja’s Film Sees Steady Momentum, Crosses Rs 21 Crore India Net
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