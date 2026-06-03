Off Campus Star Mika Abdala Called Off Her Engagement; Know Mika Abdala’s Ex-Fiancé Jake Short

Off Campus star Mika Abdala is probably at the peak of her career where she is enjoying the spotlight from the entire world for her work in hit Prime Video series Off Campus, and why not, she definitely deserves it. The chemistry of Alley and Dean is something that is making everyone gush over them ever since the show premiered.

With Off Campus getting the sky touching viewership and praises, Mika Abdala is sure to become a hot name in the industry, and everyone was wondering what her personal life was about. While some were gasping over Dean and Alley, others were quick to find that their favourite Mika was actually engaged in real life for years, while that surprised fans for a bit, but they were happy for them.

But the admiration was actually short served as it was quickly found out that the couple has officially called off their engagement as reported by US Weekly.

The sudden split between Mika Abdalla and Jake Short has sent shockwaves through their dedicated Gen Z fanbase. While Abdalla is currently capturing global attention as the breakout lead of the hit new adult series Off Campus, her long-term partner and ex-fiancé, Jake Short, is an equally prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Here is a closer look at Jake Short, his career, and his journey alongside Mika Abdalla.

The Disney Career

If you grew up watching youth television in the 2010s, you almost certainly know Jake Short. He was one of the defining faces of Disney’s comedy lineup during its peak cable era.

Short shot to global fame as the artistic prodigy Fletcher Quimby on Disney Channel’s hit series A.N.T. Farm for three years starting 2011. Starring alongside China Anne McClain, his performance earned him a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite TV Actor in 2012.

He seamlessly transitioned into Disney XD’s live-action universe, starring as Oliver in the sci-fi comedy series Mighty Med (2013–2015). He later reprised his role as Oliver in the highly anticipated crossover spin-off series Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016), cementing his status as a Disney XD powerhouse.

Transitioning to Adult Roles

Like Abdalla, Short successfully navigated the notoriously difficult transition from a child actor to a mature performer. He moved away from the multi-camera sitcom format to take on more complex roles, including the British comedy-drama series All the King’s Men and the indie drama feature film This Is the Year (2020), directed by his former Disney co-star David Henrie.

Meeting Mika on the Set of Sex Appeal

While both grew up navigating the Hollywood ecosystem, with Short at Disney and Abdalla anchoring Netflix’s Project Mc², their romantic paths officially crossed on a movie set.

The pair co-starred in the 2022 Hulu teen romantic-comedy film Sex Appeal. In a classic case of art imitating life, the film featured them navigating complex young relationships, and the chemistry translated off-screen. They began dating shortly after production wrapped, quickly becoming a low-profile but deeply adored young Hollywood couple.

Following a multi-year relationship, the couple took the next step in their lives and got engaged, drawing massive celebration from fans who had watched them both grow up on television. While the decision to call off their engagement marks the end of a major chapter, both stars are currently at absolute peaks in their respective careers. With Abdalla steering the massive momentum of Off Campus and Short continuing to expand his footprint as an actor and creator in the industry.

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