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Home > Education News > NIFT Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard, Merit List and Counselling Process Details

NIFT Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard, Merit List and Counselling Process Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly announce the final results of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination (EE) 2026.

NIFT Result 2026
NIFT Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 12:10 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly announce the final results of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination (EE) 2026 on its official portal. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination and subsequent assessment rounds will be able to check their scorecards, merit ranks and admission-related details online. The announcement of the final results will also bring forward the centralised counselling and seat allotment for admission to U-GP programmes across NIFT campuses. As thousands of candidates are waiting for their ranks, heavy traffic is expected on the official website once the result link is activated. Candidates’ performance in all the relevant stages of the admission process will be taken into account while preparing the final merit list, including written work and interviews for some programmes.

When will NIFT Result 2026 be declared

NTA is expected to release the NIFT 2026 final result on June 3. Candidates are instructed to keep handy their application details. There is no official time for the result online announcement yet. However, candidates are advised to keep handy their application details to ensure easy results checks.

Once declared, candidates can check the overall score, Common Merit Rank (CMR) and category-wise rank through the official NIFT admission portal. It is crucial for candidates to get the results, as they play a vital role in the allotment of seats for different design and technology-related programmes.

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How is the NIFT 2026 merit list prepared

The overall merit lists are finalised based on the scores taken in the various stages of the entrance test and are weighted differently for different programmes.

The CAT (Creative Ability Test) counts for 50 per cent weightage for B.Des programmes, while the GAT (General Ability Test) scores weightage of 30 per cent, and the Situation Test is accounted for by the remaining 20 per cent. In MDes programmes, the weightage is constituted by 40 per cent for CAT and 30 per cent for GAT, while the personal interview scores for the remaining 30 per cent. Only the GAT scores of candidates applying for BFTech programmes are considered.

What are the major NIFT 2026 admission statistics

Over 40 lakh candidates reportedly applied for NIFT 2026 admissions, with the entrance test considered to be one of the toughest design entrance tests in the country. The results will be used for admissions to 19 NIFT campuses across India, including prominent centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

At present approximately 5,200 seats are available across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in fashion design, technology, management and related disciplines. Competition for top campuses and preferred courses is expected to be fierce, especially for candidates with higher merit ranks.

How to access the NIFT Result 2026

Once the result link is activated, the candidate can log in through the official portal by entering the application number and password or date of birth. The scorecard will have sectional scores as well as overall performance, common merit rank and category rank. The candidate is advised to download and save a copy of the scorecard, as it will be needed during counselling and document verification. The candidate should not rely upon unofficial websites or misleading links but only use the official NIFT admission portal to get authentic results.

What is next after the NIFT 2026 result

After the results have been declared, the counselling and allotment of seats is expected to begin. Candidates will then be called to partake in the process as per their merit rank and category. In the process of counselling, the applicants will have to fill in the course and campus preference, upload documents and proceed with the admission formalities before the deadline. The admission offer would be based on merit, seat availability and the candidate’s preference, and the result would be the final piece of the puzzle in securing a seat in one of India’s best fashion teaching institutes.

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2026 Data Exposure Alleged by Teen Researcher, IIT Roorkee Acknowledges Cloud Storage Issue

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NIFT Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard, Merit List and Counselling Process Details
Tags: NIFT 2026 admissionNIFT 2026 Result DateNIFT Merit ListNIFT Result 2026NIFT Scorecard 2026

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NIFT Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard, Merit List and Counselling Process Details
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