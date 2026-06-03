OpenAI Introduces Six New Codex Plugins: Banking, Sales, Product Design And Data Analytics — Here’s How The Company Is Expanding Beyond Coding

The company claims that the next wave of growth will come from helping professionals across industries complete complex work faster. The company further claims that the Codex has more than 5 million weekly active users; a figure that has grown more than six times since OpenAI launched its desktop application in February. Majority of users of the application are software developers; the company claims that knowledge workers now account for around 20 per cent of its user base and are expanding at a much faster pace.

The company said in a blog post that “OpenAI today released a new report, The Next Era of Knowledge Work, showing how Codex is no longer just a coding tool. Increasingly, it’s helping people across professions automate routine work, move faster, and eliminate the bottlenecks of modern knowledge work”

To bring more of these users on the platform, the company has introduced six specialised plugins covering data analytics, creative production, sales, product design, equity investing, and investment banking. Instead of being a simple chatbots, the plugins combine instructions, integrations, and contextual information to help Codex perform tasks that resemble the work carried out by the professionals in those fields.

As per the company, these tools are engineered to be useful from the very first day. However, the performance can be enhanced further when businesses customise them for their own workflows.

Enterprise AI Moving Beyond Coding

The launch of new plugins portrays how rapidly the competition between AI firms is moving toward enterprise customers. Earlier this year, Anthropic also launched a set of industry-focused AI agents, specially targeting financial institutions.

In May 2026, Anthropic launched 10 finance-oriented AI agents related to work such as preparing pitch books, drafting credit memos, and helping firms close their books. The company has also expanded its partnerships with banks, financial data providers, and software platforms as it seeks deeper among large businesses.

OpenAI is now following the similar roadmap but with a broader focus that extends beyond finance. The company believes AI systems are becoming capable of handling increasingly meaningful work across organisations, ranging from analysing data to supporting sales teams and product development efforts.

OpenAI chief revenue officer Denise Dresser said in a statement that “AI is becoming capable of doing increasingly meaningful work inside organizations,” he further also said “The challenge now is helping companies integrate these systems into the infrastructure and workflows that power their businesses.” Also Read: Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman: Tech Billionaires Set For High-Stakes Courtroom Battle Over OpenAI’s Nonprofit Model

