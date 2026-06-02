LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > BHASHINI Launches VYOMA Challenge To Build Offline AI Solutions In Indian Languages

BHASHINI Launches VYOMA Challenge To Build Offline AI Solutions In Indian Languages

The Digital India BHASHINI Division has launched the VYOMA Innovation Challenge to promote offline, voice-first AI solutions in Indian languages. Built on the Sunno Sutra AI device, the initiative aims to develop AI applications for healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance, with prizes worth up to ₹80 lakh for winning teams.

AI Generated Image
AI Generated Image

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 23:36 IST

The VYOMA Innovation Challenge, which aims to develop open-source, voice-first AI solutions in Indian languages that function without internet connectivity, has been launched by the Digital India BHASHINI Division in collaboration with Current AI and Kalpa Impact, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT.  

The challenge employs Sunno Sutra, a portable AI reference device that was introduced at the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026, as the foundation on which developers may build deployment-ready applications for governance, education, agriculture, and healthcare. 

The Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD), under the Digital India Corporation (DIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with Current AI and Kalpa Impact, has launched the VYOMA Innovation Challenge, an innovation initiative to promote the development of open-source, multilingual, voice-first AI solutions that can operate in offline and low-connectivity environments. 

You Might Be Interested In

The challenge builds on Sunno Sutra, a multilingual, voice-first, open-source handheld AI reference device jointly developed by BHASHINI and Current AI and unveiled at the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026. Designed as a reference platform, Sunno Sutra combines multilingual language technologies with on-device AI capabilities, enabling conversational AI experiences across Indian languages without dependence on cloud infrastructure. 

“Multilingual AI is not just a technological shift but a public-impact infrastructure for India, enabling inclusive access to services across languages at population scale. BHASHINI is powering this transformation by strengthening the Indian language AI ecosystem and enabling solutions like Suno Sutra that work in low-resource, offline, handheld environments – bringing voice-first, intelligent services to the last mile citizen across regions and languages,” said, Amitabh Nag, Chief Executive Officer, Digital India BHASHINI Division. 

The VYOMA Innovation Challenge brings together BHASHINI’s multilingual AI infrastructure and Current AI’s expertise in open-source technologies to encourage the development of practical AI solutions that address challenges related to language accessibility, digital literacy and connectivity. 

The challenge invites startups, researchers, students, academic institutions, MSMEs, industry partners and independent innovators to build on and reimagine the Sunno Sutra platform through new use cases, hardware improvements, model optimisation and deployment-ready applications. Participants are also encouraged to explore approaches that make the device smaller, more efficient and better suited for use in diverse field conditions. 

Potential applications span sectors such as education, agriculture, healthcare, governance and public service delivery, with a focus on expanding access to AI technologies across India’s linguistic and geographic diversity. 

The challenge will be conducted in multiple stages, beginning with an open application process. Twenty shortlisted teams will receive developer kits and access to the Sunno Sutra platform to build and test their solutions. Participants will also receive technical mentorship from experts associated with BHASHINI and Current AI. 

Finalists will showcase their prototypes before an expert jury, with winning teams eligible for prizes worth up to Rs 80 lakh and opportunities for deployment with central and state government departments. 

The initiative also encourages collaborative participation across the innovation ecosystem, particularly teams bringing together startups, MSMEs, engineers, researchers, and academic institutions.  

(ANI) 

Also Read: Tencent To Introduce AI Assistant For WeChat: Supports Natural Language Commands, Books Services, Makes Payments And More — Check Features And Details

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BHASHINI Launches VYOMA Challenge To Build Offline AI Solutions In Indian Languages
Tags: BHASHINIVYOMA

RELATED News

90% Of Firms Increased AI Spending, Yet Few Can Prove Business Returns: Survey

Tencent To Introduce AI Assistant To Make Payments, Book Services, And More

Tata Safari Electric Spotted Testing In India

iPhone Fold Video Leaked Online From Chinese Factory

From Siri To Apple Intelligence: How iOS 27 Will Change Your iPhone

LATEST NEWS

BHASHINI Launches VYOMA Challenge To Build Offline AI Solutions In Indian Languages

Adani Portfolio Reports Highest Ever Capex by Any Indian Corporate

End Of Melbourne Derby! Stars and Renegades Set to Merge in Historic BBL Overhaul

Sikh Man Jailed For Life After Stabbing Teen Over Racial Abuse Claims

Rubio Lists Key Demands For Iran Talks

Fact Check: Did IShowSpeed’s “Champions” Get 120M Views and Beat Shakira’s Official World Cup Anthem?

Who Is Tahsin Jamshid? 19-Year-Old Indian-Origin Footballer From Kerala Set To Represent Qatar In FIFA World Cup 2026

Lokhande Prashant Sitaram Appointed As CBSE Chairman

Dehradun Woman Locked Up By In-Laws For 10 Months

National-Level Kabaddi Player Killed Over ₹3,600 Dispute

BHASHINI Launches VYOMA Challenge To Build Offline AI Solutions In Indian Languages

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BHASHINI Launches VYOMA Challenge To Build Offline AI Solutions In Indian Languages

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BHASHINI Launches VYOMA Challenge To Build Offline AI Solutions In Indian Languages
BHASHINI Launches VYOMA Challenge To Build Offline AI Solutions In Indian Languages
BHASHINI Launches VYOMA Challenge To Build Offline AI Solutions In Indian Languages
BHASHINI Launches VYOMA Challenge To Build Offline AI Solutions In Indian Languages

QUICK LINKS