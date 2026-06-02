BHASHINI Launches VYOMA Challenge To Build Offline AI Solutions In Indian Languages

The VYOMA Innovation Challenge, which aims to develop open-source, voice-first AI solutions in Indian languages that function without internet connectivity, has been launched by the Digital India BHASHINI Division in collaboration with Current AI and Kalpa Impact, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The challenge employs Sunno Sutra, a portable AI reference device that was introduced at the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026, as the foundation on which developers may build deployment-ready applications for governance, education, agriculture, and healthcare.

The challenge builds on Sunno Sutra, a multilingual, voice-first, open-source handheld AI reference device jointly developed by BHASHINI and Current AI and unveiled at the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026. Designed as a reference platform, Sunno Sutra combines multilingual language technologies with on-device AI capabilities, enabling conversational AI experiences across Indian languages without dependence on cloud infrastructure.

“Multilingual AI is not just a technological shift but a public-impact infrastructure for India, enabling inclusive access to services across languages at population scale. BHASHINI is powering this transformation by strengthening the Indian language AI ecosystem and enabling solutions like Suno Sutra that work in low-resource, offline, handheld environments – bringing voice-first, intelligent services to the last mile citizen across regions and languages,” said, Amitabh Nag, Chief Executive Officer, Digital India BHASHINI Division.

The VYOMA Innovation Challenge brings together BHASHINI’s multilingual AI infrastructure and Current AI’s expertise in open-source technologies to encourage the development of practical AI solutions that address challenges related to language accessibility, digital literacy and connectivity.

The challenge invites startups, researchers, students, academic institutions, MSMEs, industry partners and independent innovators to build on and reimagine the Sunno Sutra platform through new use cases, hardware improvements, model optimisation and deployment-ready applications. Participants are also encouraged to explore approaches that make the device smaller, more efficient and better suited for use in diverse field conditions.

Potential applications span sectors such as education, agriculture, healthcare, governance and public service delivery, with a focus on expanding access to AI technologies across India’s linguistic and geographic diversity.

The challenge will be conducted in multiple stages, beginning with an open application process. Twenty shortlisted teams will receive developer kits and access to the Sunno Sutra platform to build and test their solutions. Participants will also receive technical mentorship from experts associated with BHASHINI and Current AI.

Finalists will showcase their prototypes before an expert jury, with winning teams eligible for prizes worth up to Rs 80 lakh and opportunities for deployment with central and state government departments.

The initiative also encourages collaborative participation across the innovation ecosystem, particularly teams bringing together startups, MSMEs, engineers, researchers, and academic institutions.