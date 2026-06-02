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Home > Tech and Auto News > Tata Safari Electric Spotted: Premium Features, Multiple Battery Options, And Dual Motor Setup, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Tata Safari Electric Spotted: Premium Features, Multiple Battery Options, And Dual Motor Setup, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Tata Motors has begun road testing the upcoming Safari EV in India, with the electric SUV spotted in camouflage for the first time. Expected to launch during the festive season.

Tata Safari Electric
Tata Safari Electric

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 17:07 IST

Indian automobile manufacturing company Tata Motors has started road testing of its upcoming electric SUV, electric Safari. The upcoming SUV has been spotted in camouflage for the first time on Indian roads. The EV is expected to launch during the festive season later this year; the Safari EV will sit at the top of Tata’s electric passenger vehicle portfolio and take on three-row electric SUVs consisting of Mahindra XEV 9S.

The test mule largely retains the familiar silhouette of ICE-powered Safari, but a closer look reveals multiple EV-specific cues. The prototype spotted lacks a conventional exhaust outlet and features an independent multi-link rear suspension setup similar to the recently launched Harrier EV. These elements strongly signal that the vehicle under testing is indeed the electric iteration of Tata’s flagship electric SUV.

The spotted prototype is a side step, a feature which is not available in the current version. While heavy camouflage conceals most styling elements, the production-specific electric Safari is likely to receive EV-specific design updates, consisting of a revised bumper, new alloy wheel designs and dedicated badging. The overall dimensions of the upcoming electric SUV are expected to remain largely unchanged from the existing model.

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The EV is built on Tata Motors Acti.ev+ architecture, the safari EV will share much of its underlying technology with the Harrier EV. The Safari EV is also expected to an electrified adaptation of an existing internal combustion platform instead of a ground-up EV.

In terms of interior design, the upcoming EV is likely to feature a similar interior to the current Safari. However, the company could introduce a unique interior theme to differentiate it from the standard version.

Familiar Design With Electric Touches

Spy images suggest that Tata Motors is keeping the overall design of the Safari EV close to the current diesel-powered model. The SUV continues to feature its large body, upright stance, roof rails and familiar shape. However, the absence of an exhaust pipe and the presence of a sophisticated rear suspension setup clearly indicate that this is an electric vehicle.

The camouflage hides most of the styling details, but industry reports suggest that the production version may receive redesigned front and rear bumpers, EV-specific alloy wheels and unique badging to set it apart from the regular Safari. A newly spotted side step could also be offered as a practical addition.

Expected Features And Powertrain

The Safari EV is expected to share several components with the Harrier EV, including its battery packs and drivetrain options. Reports indicate that Tata could offer 65kWh and 75kWh battery options. A dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant may also be available in higher trims.

Inside the cabin, buyers can expect a premium experience similar to the current Safari. Tata may introduce a fresh interior theme and advanced connected technologies. Features such as over-the-air updates, auto park assist, summon mode, a 540-degree camera system and connected car functions could make their way to the electric SUV.

Festive Season Launch On Cards

Tata Motors has not officially revealed the launch date or technical specifications yet. However, multiple reports suggest that the Safari EV is on track for a festive season debut this year. Once launched, it will become Tata’s flagship electric SUV and strengthen the company’s growing EV lineup.

With demand for premium electric SUVs rising in India, the Safari EV could emerge as a strong competitor in the three-row electric SUV segment, challenging rivals such as the Mahindra XEV 9S while offering Tata’s trusted blend of practicality, technology and road presence.

Also Read: Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Launch: 500Km Range, Updated Features, And Premium Interior, Check All Features And Price

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Tata Safari Electric Spotted: Premium Features, Multiple Battery Options, And Dual Motor Setup, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Tags: Safari ElectricTata Safari

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Tata Safari Electric Spotted: Premium Features, Multiple Battery Options, And Dual Motor Setup, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Tata Safari Electric Spotted: Premium Features, Multiple Battery Options, And Dual Motor Setup, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
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