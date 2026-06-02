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Home > Tech and Auto News > Why Is Claude AI Down? Anthropic Confirms Outage As Users Report Access and Login Issues

Why Is Claude AI Down? Anthropic Confirms Outage As Users Report Access and Login Issues

Claude AI users faced widespread disruptions as Anthropic confirmed a service outage affecting chatbot access, logins, and conversations across multiple regions.

Claude AI (Photo/X)
Claude AI (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 13:32 IST

After the company confirmed an outage that disrupted several of Anthropic’s AI services, users reported problems using the chatbot machine Claude. Thousands of users were blocked from using Claude, and many found error messages, login failures and failed conversations. Almost immediately, the problem spread over social media and outage-tracking sites.

Users Report Difficulties Accessing Claude

An increasing number of users reported trouble accessing Claude’s web tools and related services. Many users also complained of incomplete conversations, slow responses and unexpected logouts, and many outages were reported to outage-tracking platforms during the service disruption.

On its status page, Anthropic acknowledged the outage and the cause of the service disruptions, “We discovered a technical issue that was impacting Claude services. Our engineering teams are investigating the root cause and working to restore normal service as quickly as possible.”

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Anthropic said that most of the issues were impacting the Claude.ai platform and login system and that a few back-end services were also impacted, according to its updates through the outage.

Thousands of Users Experiencing Issues

During the outage, users in several regions reported difficulty accessing Claude services. The outage-catastrophe was experienced by developers, businesses, and students using Claude, and the impact was felt by many users that rely on the services daily. Downdetrector and other outage-tracking platforms noted a spike in outage complaints during the incident.

The outage similarly impacted developers who rely on Claude for coding, automation and research work, disrupting development workflows.

Services Restored

Anthropic later reported that a fix was in place and service performance was being restored to normal levels. The company still continues to monitor its systems to ensure there are no additional problems, and many of the outages for the user-completed, which reported a drop in complaints after the implementation of the fix.

The recent outage coincided with a time of explosive growth for Claude, and industry reports confirm growing user adoption and record Anthropic AI sign-ups that are putting infrastructure under increased strain as global demand for AI tools soars.

What Users Can Do

If you’re experiencing what looks like an outage, please consult Anthropic’s status page for updates and wait for systems to recover. If you continue to have issues, try reloading your sessions, logging out and back in, or returning later when the services are back up.

Also Read: AI-Generated Indian Currency Redesign Featuring APJ Abdul Kalam, Sardar Patel, Shivaji Goes Viral—Sparks Debate Online

Disclaimer: This article is based on information provided by Anthropic, outage-monitoring services, and media reports available at the time of writing. Service status may change as the company continues to monitor and update its systems.

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Why Is Claude AI Down? Anthropic Confirms Outage As Users Report Access and Login Issues
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Why Is Claude AI Down? Anthropic Confirms Outage As Users Report Access and Login Issues

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Why Is Claude AI Down? Anthropic Confirms Outage As Users Report Access and Login Issues
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