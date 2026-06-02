Maharashtra Horror: 15-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Pitch Roller At Solapur Cricket Camp; Two Coaches Booked

Maharashtra: A tragic accident at a summer cricket camp in Maharashtra’s Solapur district has led to criminal charges against two coaches and cricket associations after a 15-year-old participant lost his life while preparing a practice pitch. The victim, Aarav alias Viren Chaudhary, suffered fatal injuries on May 30 when a heavy pitch roller ran over him during preparations for a training session. According to police, Aarav and several other children had been asked to pull the roller as part of pitch maintenance work before practice began.

During the process, the teenager reportedly became trapped beneath the equipment and sustained severe injuries that proved fatal.

Coaches, Associations Face Culpable Homicide Charge

After a preliminary inquiry, Barshi City Police registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) – Culpable homicide not amount to murder. The case has been filed about 2 coaches and cricket associations linked to the camp.

Lack Of Supervision Raises Serious Questions

Investigators found that the children were handling the heavy roller without any adult supervision at the site. Police said the task was being carried out on the coaches’ instruction but no supervisory presence was there to oversee the activity and ensure safety protocols were in place.

The police concluded that the lack of sufficient supervision and safety oversight may have contributed to the fatal incident.

Investigation Continues

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and whether additional negligence or violations were involved in the handling of the equipment during the camp.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Jamui Woman Undergoes Gender Transition, Marries BPSC Teacher, Sparks Social Media Buzz