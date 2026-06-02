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Home > Sports News > PAK vs AUS Winner and Toss Prediction, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win Today’s Match Between Pakistan and Australia?

PAK vs AUS Winner and Toss Prediction, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win Today’s Match Between Pakistan and Australia?

Pakistan enter the PAK vs AUS 2nd ODI as favourites after winning the series opener against Australia. Shaheen Afridi’s side will look to seal the ODI series in Lahore, while Josh Inglis-led Australia need victory to keep their hopes alive.

Matthew Short and Marnus Labuschagne in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Matthew Short and Marnus Labuschagne in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 14:31 IST

PAK vs AUS, 2nd ODI: After winning the opening match of the three-match ODI series, Pakistan national cricket team will be looking to bury Australia national cricket team tonight. The hosts start as slight favourites ahead of the second ODI. However, the current World Cup holders would know that a win tonight would square the series and possibly save them from a whitewash. Josh Inglis who is standing in for Mitchell Marsh as the captain in the series needs a quick turn around from himself and the rest of his teammates as they now need two wins in two games to win the series. 

PAK vs AUS Winner and Toss Prediction 2nd ODI: Pakistan vs Australia Match Details

Match Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd ODI
Tournament Australia tour of Pakistan
Date June 2, 2026
Day Tuesday
Time 4:30 PM PKT (5:00 PM IST)
Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs AUS Prediction: Probable Playing XIs for Pakistan vs Australia

Pakistan national cricket team Probable Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Australia national cricket team Probable Playing XI: Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (C and wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Kuhnemann

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PAK vs ASU: Who Will Win Today’s Final Toss Between Pakistan and Australia?

  • Winner: Australia

  • Decision: Bowl First

  • Logic: After being put in to bat and lose the first ODI of the series, the one thing on the mind of Aussies would be to win the toss and bowl first against Pakistan. Josh Inglis who is standing in for Mitchell Marsh, who himself was standing in for Pat Cummins, would not want to lose his first series as an ODI captain. Winning the toss could certainly help his team to win the match tonight and level the series. 

Who Will Win Today’s PAK vs AUS 2nd ODI Between Pakistan And Australia?

Pakistan, despite its mixed record away from home, has been a formidable unit at home. The Shaheen Afridi-led unit put on a strong performance in the opening game of the series and will be expected to do the same tonight as they start as favourites to win the 2nd ODI. A win tonight would mean a series win for ‘Men in Green’. Having endured a whitewash in the two-match test series against Bangladesh recently, Pakistan desperately need to win the series to turn things around. 

PAK vs AUS 2nd ODI Winner Prediction: Pakistan (PAK) to win. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 Champions RCB Eye Historic Three-Peat! Mo Bobat Sends Warning to Rivals — ‘No Team Has Ever Won 3 in a Row’ | WATCH

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PAK vs AUS Winner and Toss Prediction, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win Today’s Match Between Pakistan and Australia?
Tags: Australia Cricket Teambabar azamGaddafi Stadium Lahorejosh-inglisPAK vs AUSPAK vs AUS 2nd ODIPAK vs AUS toss predictionPAK vs AUS winner predictionPakistan Cricket TeamPakistan vs AustraliaPakistan vs Australia predictionShaheen Afridi

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PAK vs AUS Winner and Toss Prediction, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win Today’s Match Between Pakistan and Australia?

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PAK vs AUS Winner and Toss Prediction, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win Today’s Match Between Pakistan and Australia?
PAK vs AUS Winner and Toss Prediction, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win Today’s Match Between Pakistan and Australia?
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