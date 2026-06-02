15 Lakh Hits In 2 Minutes: CBSE Reports Cyberattack Attempts on Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said its newly launched Class 12 re-evaluation and verification portal witnessed a massive traffic flood and multiple cyberattack attempts within two minutes of launch and has taken steps to ensure smooth functioning of the platform and security of the data of students.

The portal recorded almost 15 lakh hits within two minutes of launch according to the CBSE. The massive traffic came due to all the students who were keen on re-evaluating their marks and verifying their marks after the announcement of Class 12 results.

The organization had catered to such a magnitude of traffic but the massive number of students voting for post result services brought out the flux.

Over One Lakh Unauthorised Access Attempts Detected

CBSE said it has missed more than one lakh unauthorised attempts to access the portal and detected and blocked all the suspicious activity as the alerts came up in the advanced monitoring system. The board has stated that it has also taken higher security measures to ensure the safety of examination and student data.

Cyber threats and traffic swelled the portal was still processing applications. CBSE says more than 16,000 students were able to place their requests for verification and re-evaluation in the opening weeks.

Students who have scanned copies of the answered books of their evaluated answer books are eligible for verification and re-evaluation.

Latest Cyber Security Issues Rubbing Against Earlier Portal Problems

This development has come as the CBSE is continuing to wade through stresses facing the board’s digital infrastructure for exams. The board has been battling technology problems, cyber-security concerns and delays in launching post-result services for months. CBSE has kept insisting that its core evaluation systems are safe.

The board had earlier postponed the launch of re-evaluation portal to strengthen infrastructure and set up safety measures before allowing students to access.

CBSE has assured students and parents that portal is functioning and that security teams are monitoring the portal 24 hours a day. The board said it is taking all possible safety measures to ensure that requests for verification and re-evaluation are processed securely and transparently.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on statements issued by CBSE and media reports available at the time of writing. The board’s investigation into the reported cyber threats and unauthorised access attempts is ongoing.