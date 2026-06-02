Saharanpur Horror: Businessman’s Wife Found Brutally Murdered At Home With Throat Slit & Ears Severed; Probe Underway

Saharanpur: A 60-year-old woman was brutally murdered inside her home in Ambehta town under Nakud police station limits in Saharanpur on Monday. The victim, Poonam Mittal, wife of local businessman Sanjay Mittal, was found dead in a pool of blood on her bed. Police said her throat had been slit and both ears were cut off in the attack. The incident came to light when Sanjay Mittal received a call from his wife’s mobile phone around 4:08 pm. When he answered, there was no response from the other side.

Sensing something was wrong, he rushed home with a doctor. When he reached around 4:10 pm, he found the main door open and his wife lying dead inside the room.

Signs Point to Planned Attack

According to the husband, the victim had been attacked with a sharp weapon. Her earrings were missing, and a cupboard in the room was found open. Police also noted that sweets and two glasses of water were found in the drawing room, raising suspicion that the attacker may have been known to the family.

Police Begin Investigation, CCTV Being Checked

Sanjay Mittal runs a spare parts shop in the Ambehta main market. His son lives in Muzaffarnagar with his family and runs a manufacturing unit and showroom. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace suspects.

Public Anger Over Delayed Police Response

Local residents and traders gathered at the spot and expressed anger over what they called a delayed police response. The market was shut in protest, with demands for quick action in the case.

Senior local representatives also visited the site as pressure mounted on police to solve the murder quickly.

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