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Home > Regionals News > 18-Year-Old Crushed Between Chariot Wheel And Wall Dies During ‘Vaikasi Visakam’ Celebrations In Tamil Nadu

18-Year-Old Crushed Between Chariot Wheel And Wall Dies During ‘Vaikasi Visakam’ Celebrations In Tamil Nadu

An 18-year-old engineering student, G Harshavardhan, died after getting trapped between a temple chariot wheel and a wall during the Arthanareeswarar Temple festival in Tiruchengode, Tamil Nadu.

Man crushed at Arthanareeswarar Temple (Images: X)
Man crushed at Arthanareeswarar Temple (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 14:44 IST

An 18-year-old student enrolled in an engineering college lost his life while another young boy sustained severe injuries when a chariot from a temple suddenly started rolling at the time of celebrations in Tiruchengode, Tamil Nadu. The incident happened on Sunday amid the celebration of ‘Vaikasi Visakam’ at the Arthanareeswarar Temple, which was visited by thousands of devotees who came there to see the spectacular chariot procession. The chariot used in this year’s event was new to Tamil Nadu. The victim was identified as G Harshavardhan, a first-year engineering student from Tiruchengode. Another youth, G Sashtigan, 19, also from Tiruchengode, sustained serious injuries in the incident. The accident occurred moments before the procession began, turning what was meant to be a festive occasion into a scene of panic and grief in Tamil Nadu.

Chariot’s sudden movement leaves two youths trapped

According to reports, the temple chariot had been positioned near a wall before devotees started pulling it as part of the procession. However, as the chariot began moving, it unexpectedly rolled backward and also drifted sideways.

The sudden movement sharply reduced the space between one of the massive wheels and the nearby wall. Harshavardhan and Sashtigan, who were standing in the narrow gap, became trapped. Witnesses said Harshavardhan was pinned between the wheel and the wall and suffered severe crush injuries. The incident drew immediate attention from devotees and temple authorities, who rushed to help.

Rescue efforts followed by desperate race to hospital

Reports say that, Harshavardhan stayed trapped inside the chariot for close to five minutes while people tried their best to shift the heavy chariot in order to free him from it. It is pertinent to note that it was difficult to undertake the rescue process because of the massive size of the newly brought temple chariot.

Upon rescuing him, it was found that Harshavardhan was in an unconscious state and he was rushed to the Tiruchengode Government Hospital where doctors provided him initial treatment before transferring him to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. All attempts made by the doctors proved to be futile and the young man met his end due to the injuries sustained in the accident. His condition was serious, as it was said by the doctors that he was suffering from internal bleeding and crushing injuries.

Chief minister announces relief, injured youth under treatment

The second person injured during the incident was Sashtigan, who had been present near the location of the accident. Sashtigan is presently being treated in a private hospital in Coimbatore, while his condition is being monitored by the doctors there.

After the unfortunate incident took place, the Chief Minister Vijay condoled with the bereaved family members of Harshavardhan. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu said that he would be releasing a sum of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund in favor of the family members.

Also Read: UP Horror: Woman Kills Lover With Husband’s Help, Uses YouTube Tutorials To Cover Her Tracks; Arrested    

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18-Year-Old Crushed Between Chariot Wheel And Wall Dies During ‘Vaikasi Visakam’ Celebrations In Tamil Nadu
Tags: Arthanareeswarar Templetamil naduTamil Nadu NewsTiruchengodeVaikasi Visakam

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18-Year-Old Crushed Between Chariot Wheel And Wall Dies During ‘Vaikasi Visakam’ Celebrations In Tamil Nadu

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18-Year-Old Crushed Between Chariot Wheel And Wall Dies During ‘Vaikasi Visakam’ Celebrations In Tamil Nadu
18-Year-Old Crushed Between Chariot Wheel And Wall Dies During ‘Vaikasi Visakam’ Celebrations In Tamil Nadu
18-Year-Old Crushed Between Chariot Wheel And Wall Dies During ‘Vaikasi Visakam’ Celebrations In Tamil Nadu
18-Year-Old Crushed Between Chariot Wheel And Wall Dies During ‘Vaikasi Visakam’ Celebrations In Tamil Nadu

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