Srinagar Airport Closure: Flights Suspended from October 1–15 for Runway Repairs, Kashmir Tourism Sector Fears Durga Puja Season Losses

The Srinagar Airport will stop all flights for 15 days from October 1 to October 15. This is because the airport needs to fix and improve its runway. Officials say this is necessary to keep flights.. People in the tourism industry are worried. This closure happens during Durga Puja, a holiday in India. Many tourists visit Kashmir during this time. They think many people will cancel their trips and businesses will lose money.

Airport to Fix Runway

Airport officials say the closure is part of a plan to make the runway safer and better. The runway needs a lot of repair work. This work cannot be done while flights are still happening.

The repairs will make flights more reliable and safer for everyone.

Phased Closure Starts in July

Before the closure in October the airport will close for two days a week in July. This will help with some of the repair work. It also helps to reduce the impact on flights.

The airport has told airlines and passengers to plan and check for updates.

Tourism Industry Worried

The closure has made people in the tourism industry very worried. They think it will affect tourists who come to Kashmir during Durga Puja. Many tourists come from West Bengal to see the scenery and enjoy the weather.

They think many people will cancel their trips or change their plans. This will hurt businesses that rely on tourists.

Alternative Routes May Be Used

Without flights people may have to travel by road or use airports.. Experts say these options are not as good. They may not be able to replace the flights. The tourism industry thinks some tourists may choose to go to places instead of Kashmir.

Flight Restrictions in Place

The airport has already had some flight restrictions since April 6. The Indian Air Force has imposed some limitations on flights. The October closure is a part of the maintenance plan.

Looking Ahead

The closure may cause some problems now.. Officials say the repairs are necessary, for safe flights. The tourism industry hopes that authorities will help people who are affected by the closure. As October approaches airlines, tour operators and passengers will watch the situation closely.