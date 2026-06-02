Why Dhurandhar Angered Dawood Ibrahim? Underworld Don’s Role Explained

DHURANDHAR VS DAWOOD: While Dhurandhar roared at the box office, it might have also pissed off D-Company’s boss Dawood Ibrahim. While no names were directly used, it is very clear that Dawood has been portrayed as ‘Bade Sahab’ on the big screen. if the latest reports are to be believed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge reportedly left the D-Company upset as it takes away the larger-than-life aura that has enveloped Dawood Ibrahim. In the two-part Ranveer Singh starrer blockbuster, the character of Bade Saheb is portrayed as being on his deathbed, very similar to Dawood. It could have created a sense of urgency in the minds of the people that Dawood is alive, with the aim of the D-Company to make them believe that, sources said.

Is Dawood Ibrahim going mad over Dhurandhar 2 portrayal?

The movie does not show Dawood as the untouchable kingpin; rather, he is presented as the dark mastermind behind terror plots, criminal syndicates, corrupt officials and ISI-connected networks emerging from Pakistan. He is never seen throughout much of the novel, but still plays a significant background role, only to emerge as the ultimate power centre at the end of the novel.

What was said to have incensed the most was the way in which the film supposedly took apart his mystique. Rather than portraying him as a powerful, menacing don, the film portrays him as an old, frail and increasingly lonely man whose power is being tested by forces outside of his reach. Several critics commented that the film does not glorify the myth of Dawood and portrays him as weak instead of strong. This has apparently left the D-Company boss pissed, as reported by NDTV.

Real-life crimes portrayed in reel

The movie doesn’t shy away from connecting its main villain to terrorism and anti-India plots, weaving in actual incidents like the 1993 Mumbai blasts and other attacks often tied to Dawood’s crime syndicate. When the film finally reveals that “Bade Sahab” is really Dawood Ibrahim, it’s pretty clear who the story is aiming at.

After the film made waves at the box office, news reports popped up saying that D-Company wasn’t happy about how they were portrayed or all the attention that came with it. Some reports even claimed the gang tried to remind people they were still a force to reckon with after the movie dropped.

Who played ‘Bade Sahab’ in Dhurandhar 2?

Danish Iqbal stepped into the shoes of the notorious underworld boss in Aditya Dhar’s smash hit, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (also known as Dhurandhar 2). In the movie, his character goes by ‘Bade Sahab.’

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