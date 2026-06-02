LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation chatgpt neet case Bade Sahab business news India visa rules amit jani Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation chatgpt neet case Bade Sahab business news India visa rules amit jani Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation chatgpt neet case Bade Sahab business news India visa rules amit jani Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation chatgpt neet case Bade Sahab business news India visa rules amit jani Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation chatgpt neet case Bade Sahab business news India visa rules amit jani Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation chatgpt neet case Bade Sahab business news India visa rules amit jani Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation chatgpt neet case Bade Sahab business news India visa rules amit jani Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation chatgpt neet case Bade Sahab business news India visa rules amit jani Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Lalit Modi animal welfare colombo
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Why Dhurandhar Angered Dawood Ibrahim? Underworld Don’s Role Explained

Why Dhurandhar Angered Dawood Ibrahim? Underworld Don’s Role Explained

Dhurandhar has sparked controversy over its portrayal of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The film reportedly depicts him as a weakened and isolated figure linked to terror operations, stripping away his feared image and reigniting discussions about D-Company's influence and legacy.

Danish Iqbal played the role of the underworld don in Dhurandhar (IMAGE: X)
Danish Iqbal played the role of the underworld don in Dhurandhar (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 13:44 IST

DHURANDHAR VS DAWOOD: While Dhurandhar roared at the box office, it might have also pissed off D-Company’s boss Dawood Ibrahim. While no names were directly used, it is very clear that Dawood has been portrayed as ‘Bade Sahab’ on the big screen. if the latest reports are to be believed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge reportedly left the D-Company upset as it takes away the larger-than-life aura that has enveloped Dawood Ibrahim. In the two-part Ranveer Singh starrer blockbuster, the character of Bade Saheb is portrayed as being on his deathbed, very similar to Dawood. It could have created a sense of urgency in the minds of the people that Dawood is alive, with the aim of the D-Company to make them believe that, sources said.

Is Dawood Ibrahim going mad over Dhurandhar 2 portrayal? 

The movie does not show Dawood as the untouchable kingpin; rather, he is presented as the dark mastermind behind terror plots, criminal syndicates, corrupt officials and ISI-connected networks emerging from Pakistan. He is never seen throughout much of the novel, but still plays a significant background role, only to emerge as the ultimate power centre at the end of the novel. 

What was said to have incensed the most was the way in which the film supposedly took apart his mystique. Rather than portraying him as a powerful, menacing don, the film portrays him as an old, frail and increasingly lonely man whose power is being tested by forces outside of his reach. Several critics commented that the film does not glorify the myth of Dawood and portrays him as weak instead of strong. This has apparently left the D-Company boss pissed, as reported by NDTV. 

You Might Be Interested In

Real-life crimes portrayed in reel

The movie doesn’t shy away from connecting its main villain to terrorism and anti-India plots, weaving in actual incidents like the 1993 Mumbai blasts and other attacks often tied to Dawood’s crime syndicate. When the film finally reveals that “Bade Sahab” is really Dawood Ibrahim, it’s pretty clear who the story is aiming at.

After the film made waves at the box office, news reports popped up saying that D-Company wasn’t happy about how they were portrayed or all the attention that came with it. Some reports even claimed the gang tried to remind people they were still a force to reckon with after the movie dropped. 

Who played ‘Bade Sahab’ in Dhurandhar 2? 

Danish Iqbal stepped into the shoes of the notorious underworld boss in Aditya Dhar’s smash hit, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (also known as Dhurandhar 2). In the movie, his character goes by ‘Bade Sahab.’

ALSO READ: Did Dhurandhar Rattle Dawood Ibrahim? D-Company Activates Mumbai Network To Prove Don Is Alive

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Dhurandhar Angered Dawood Ibrahim? Underworld Don’s Role Explained
Tags: Bade SahabDawood IbrahimDhurandharhome-hero-pos-10latest india newsranveer singh

RELATED News

NEET Student Dies By Suicide, Body Found Hanging In Patna Hostel Room

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 02.06.2026, Sambad Dear Shine 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result OUT

Asian Granito India Ltd Net Profit jumps 89.69 Percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 18.74 crore in FY26, driven by strong domestic demand

Cross Border Legal Practices are the Need of the Hour After Globalization and FDI in Legal Sector

House Collapses After Massive Cylinder Blast In Delhi’s Burari; Several Feared Trapped, Days After Saket Tragedy

LATEST NEWS

Raveena Tandon Family Theft Case: Trusted Caretaker Held For Stealing

PAK vs AUS Winner and Toss Prediction, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win Today’s Match Between Pakistan and Australia?

CBSE Opens Class 12 Verification And Re-Evaluation Portal; Aadhaar Verification Mandatory For Applications

Pitch Roller Kills Teen At Solapur Cricket Camp

Viral Video: Jamui Woman Undergoes Gender Transition, Marries BPSC Teacher

Florida Sues OpenAI And Sam Altman

Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Reacts To Salam Khan’s Legal Notice: ‘Not A Biopic’

Why Dhurandhar Angered Dawood Ibrahim? Underworld Don’s Role Explained

Indian Tourist Gets ₹1.5 Lakh Traffic Challan in Switzerland

Who Is Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma? Shankh Air Owner Who Once Drove Tempos

Why Dhurandhar Angered Dawood Ibrahim? Underworld Don’s Role Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Dhurandhar Angered Dawood Ibrahim? Underworld Don’s Role Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Dhurandhar Angered Dawood Ibrahim? Underworld Don’s Role Explained
Why Dhurandhar Angered Dawood Ibrahim? Underworld Don’s Role Explained
Why Dhurandhar Angered Dawood Ibrahim? Underworld Don’s Role Explained
Why Dhurandhar Angered Dawood Ibrahim? Underworld Don’s Role Explained

QUICK LINKS