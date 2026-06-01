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Home > India News > Did Dhurandhar Rattle Dawood Ibrahim? D-Company Activates Mumbai Network To Prove Don Is Alive

Did Dhurandhar Rattle Dawood Ibrahim? D-Company Activates Mumbai Network To Prove Don Is Alive

Sources claim D-Company became alarmed after Dhurandhar featured a character resembling Dawood Ibrahim, prompting efforts to prove the fugitive don is still alive and influential.

Dhurandhar has reportedly angered D-Company (Images: X)
Dhurandhar has reportedly angered D-Company (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 16:43 IST

Dhurandhar, a Bollywood espionage thriller film, apparently created an atmosphere of tension among the D-Company gang members, with sources revealing that the underworld syndicate activities have increased following the film’s release. This latest development seems to have cast the spotlight back on the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, following allegations that a character in the film starring Ranveer Singh resembled Dawood strongly. The film portrays a character called Bade Saheb in a weak state lying on his deathbed. Reports suggest that it is the visual likeness between Bade Saheb and Dawood Ibrahim that became a significant topic of discussion for the sources. Sources further revealed that intelligence reports indicate that the underworld group reacted instantly to the popularity of the movie by mobilizing certain parts of their network in Mumbai.

Concerns grow as recruitment efforts allegedly gain momentum

According to sources quoted by NDTV, investigators believe one of the immediate priorities for the network was identifying fresh recruits for a new terror conspiracy. Sources said responsibility for bringing in new members was handed to the Shakeel gang, while Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was allegedly tasked with training the recruits and arranging weapons.

As per the sources, the operation was planned to take place through shooter Munna Jhingada. The agencies following the latest developments feel that the whole plan was being orchestrated through their agents who were working out of Pakistan. The involvement of the agents of Dawood Ibrahim once again highlights their close connection between organized crime and terrorism.

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It is further alleged by the sources quoted by NDTV that the people being recruited were not aware of the real agenda behind the whole operation. It is believed that they have been motivated due to their local problems.

How a local issue was allegedly used to attract recruits

According to information gathered during the investigation, the recruits were reportedly provoked using anger surrounding bulldozer action against an illegal mosque in Bandra Garib Nagar. Sources said the issue was presented in a way that could fuel resentment and make recruitment easier.

The claims have surfaced shortly after Delhi Police’s Special Cell foiled a major terror conspiracy and uncovered alleged links connecting Pakistan’s ISI with elements of the Mumbai underworld. Investigators believe the arrests prevented a potentially serious security threat.

The latest findings have also raised questions about the current standing of the D-Company network. Agencies suspect that recent activities may be linked to attempts at reviving an organisation whose influence in extortion and underworld operations has gradually weakened over the years.

Intelligence agencies see a possible bid to revive influence

According to sources quoted by NDTV, there are signs that the operatives associated with Dawood Ibrahim were considering plans for a grand assault or targeting some influential person in India. It was felt that the attack could have been made to make the organization relevant once again and assert their strength.

It is also known that there have been constant worries about Pakistan’s involvement in providing sanctuary to people associated with these groups. However, it has always been ensured that the intelligence work is done on time and the terrorist plans are sabotaged.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Becomes India’s Biggest Franchise, Smashing Rs 3,000 Crore Mark, Leaving Box Office Rivals Behind In A Stunning Run

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Did Dhurandhar Rattle Dawood Ibrahim? D-Company Activates Mumbai Network To Prove Don Is Alive
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Did Dhurandhar Rattle Dawood Ibrahim? D-Company Activates Mumbai Network To Prove Don Is Alive
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