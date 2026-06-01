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Home > World News > Viral Video: Massive Explosion At Fireworks Factory Rocks Malta, Damages Buildings, Leaves Two Injured | WATCH

Viral Video: Massive Explosion At Fireworks Factory Rocks Malta, Damages Buildings, Leaves Two Injured | WATCH

A massive explosion at Malta’s Ta’ Lourdes Fireworks Factory damaged homes, vehicles and farms while injuring two men working nearby. The blast was heard across large parts of the island, triggering emergency evacuations. Authorities have launched an investigation as viral videos of the incident spread online.

Malta Fireworks Factory Blast Leaves Two Injured (Via X)
Malta Fireworks Factory Blast Leaves Two Injured (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 16:41 IST

A powerful explosion at a fireworks factory in Malta sent shockwaves across the island, damaging nearby buildings, shattering windows and leaving two men injured. Dramatic videos of the blast quickly went viral on social media, showing a massive fireball erupting into the sky followed by thick clouds of smoke. The explosion occurred early in the morning at the Ta’ Lourdes Fireworks Factory in the Magħtab-Salina area. Residents across multiple towns reported hearing a loud blast and feeling strong vibrations as the shockwave travelled across the island. Several people described doors and windows rattling violently after the explosion. 

Videos circulating online captured the moment the factory erupted, with smaller explosions reportedly following the initial blast. A huge plume of smoke was visible from different parts of Malta as emergency teams rushed to the scene.

Two Men Hospitalized After Explosion

Authorities confirmed that two men, aged 47 and 67, were taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries and shock. Both were reportedly working in nearby fields when the explosion occurred. Fortunately, no factory workers were present at the site at the time of the blast.

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Emergency responders secured the area and carried out evacuation measures amid fears of additional explosions from stored fireworks materials.

Homes, Vehicles And Farms Suffer Damage

The force of the explosion caused significant damage to surrounding properties. Reports said windows shattered, doors were blown open and debris was thrown across nearby roads and residential areas. Some vehicles were also damaged by flying stones and fragments from the blast site.

Local organizations have also confirmed that farms in the surrounding area were damaged and raised concerns about livestock losses and damage to farmers’ properties.

Police and emergency services are investigating to find out why the explosion occurred. Authorities have not explained what caused the blast yet, and parts of the surrounding area remain blocked off for safety reasons. The incident has again raised questions about the safety of fireworks manufacturing plants after reports claimed that the same factory suffered an explosion in 2018.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Russian Man Dies After Jumping From Eighth Floor Onto Fire Truck Ladder During Dramatic Escape Attempt | WATCH

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Viral Video: Massive Explosion At Fireworks Factory Rocks Malta, Damages Buildings, Leaves Two Injured | WATCH

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Viral Video: Massive Explosion At Fireworks Factory Rocks Malta, Damages Buildings, Leaves Two Injured | WATCH

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Viral Video: Massive Explosion At Fireworks Factory Rocks Malta, Damages Buildings, Leaves Two Injured | WATCH
Viral Video: Massive Explosion At Fireworks Factory Rocks Malta, Damages Buildings, Leaves Two Injured | WATCH
Viral Video: Massive Explosion At Fireworks Factory Rocks Malta, Damages Buildings, Leaves Two Injured | WATCH
Viral Video: Massive Explosion At Fireworks Factory Rocks Malta, Damages Buildings, Leaves Two Injured | WATCH

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