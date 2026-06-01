Who is Graham Platner? Maine Democrat’s Senate Campaign Controversy Explained As Sexual Texting Allegations Threaten His Bid

Graham Platner’s Controversy: Maine Republican Susan Collins’ Democrat bid to win back control of the US Senate took a jolt when news broke about the sexual texting he was doing with multiple women, and the presumptive party nominee Graham Platner. The Democratic Party already has a rocky road ahead to retake control of the US Senate, and the Maine contest against Senator Susan Collins is a must-win for the party. But the said Platner’s wife, who was presumably already familiar with the texts, seemed to support her husband, a Marine Corps veteran. Additionally, Platner posted a semi-nude selfie picture on his Kik account, an app which is popular for hook-ups. He’s wearing nothing but a towel in the image, secured by The New York Post, which shows his upper body and a few tattoos.

What is Graham Platner’s controversy?

The photo shows a close-up of a mirror with a man’s reflection on the surface, but his face is out of view. The report put Platner back in the spotlight after he had been dogged by criticism for a tattoo suspected of being a Nazi symbol.

Amy Gertner has been “deeply hurt” to learn of her husband’s messages to other women, leading her to believe he was betraying her trust, she said in a statement Saturday, which cites a former campaign official and confidante.

“There’s a bunch of media outlets and people willing to gossip, and I find that really shameful,” she said in the selfie video that she walked along a road.

Former staffer’s revelations

The statement comes after both The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported that shortly after Platner’s Senate candidacy announcement last year, Gertner alerted campaign staff to sexual text messages her husband had with other women. Gertner was determined the texts wouldn’t come back against the new candidate “politically,” according to both the NYT and the WSJ. Eventually, Platner’s campaign team in the Colorado gubernatorial race reasoned that the texts were private, were being handled by the couple and were wed in 2023.

Who is Graham Platner?

Graham Platner is a Maine oyster farmer, former military veteran, community organiser, and Democratic politician. He was a Marine and a soldier, having served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He began his grassroots campaign for the U.S. Senate in 2025, which caught the attention of people around the country. Nowadays, he lives in Sullivan, Maine, where he runs an oyster farm. He’s really pushing a populist message on working-class issues, such as veterans’ welfare, health care and economic inequality. Now, he’s setting his sights on unseating longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins in the 2026 race.

Platner had already been embroiled in greater controversies, some about past racist, sexist and homophobic online posts, others about a now-washed-away “Totenkopf” (death’s head), a Nazi symbol he had on his tattoo. He is vying to unseat five-term Republican senator Susan Collins. He claims to have had the tattoo when he was in his 20s, while in the military, and only found its meaning recently. He has since had the tattoo covered up.

Who is Graham Platner’s wife?

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal report that Amy Gertner, wife of Senate hopeful Graham Platner from Maine, had previously claimed her husband had sent and received sexually explicit text messages with other women while the couple was married. Former U.S. Marine and presumed Democratic challenger to Maine’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Janet Mills, Planter is an oyster farmer.

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