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Home > Tech and Auto News > IRCTC Vs RailOne: Indian Railways Launches New Super App For Passenger Services — Know How It Differs From IRCTC

IRCTC Vs RailOne: Indian Railways Launches New Super App For Passenger Services — Know How It Differs From IRCTC

RailOne offers ticket booking, train tracking, PNR status, and more in one app, while IRCTC remains the go-to platform for reserved and Tatkal tickets.

IRCTC VS RailOne
IRCTC VS RailOne

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 13:58 IST

Most people who use Indian Railways for travelling uses the IRCTC app for booking of tickets. However, the Indian Government has introduced the new RailOne app. The application is positioned as the Railways’ super app because it offers several features under one roof. Many passengers are confused what the difference between RailOne and IRCTC and which app is more useful and convenient for booking tickets for their next train trip. Here is a detailed comparison between the existing IRCTC app and the newly launched RailOne app. 

What Is RailOne App?

RailOne is an all-in-one app for Indian Railways developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS). The new application offers several rail-oriented services on a single platform. Passengers can book train tickets, check PNR status, view live locations of trains, order food, and even lodge complaints. Because of multiple services, the app is gaining popularity gradually. 

IRCTC vs RailOne

IRCTC remains the most widely used app for booking reserved and tatkal tickets. The platform of millions of users visits daily whereas RailOne is not just limited to booking reserved and tatkal tickets; users can also book local and unreserved tickets through the new platform. 

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Prior to launch of RailOne app there was a dedicated app for booking local or unreserved ticket i.e., UTS but now Indian Railways has added the service in the new app making convenient for the users to book all the ticket on a single platform. 

Key Strength of RailOne App

The key strength of RailOne App is that it offers a comprehensive suite of railway services. Passengers can pre-save their profile information, eliminating the need to re-enter details. The platform also offers single sign-on. The new app is significantly faster while booking reserved and unreserved tickets. 

Additional features such as train tracking, coach positioning, PNR status, and food ordering are also available in the app. 

RailOne or IRCTC: Which One You Should Use

If your primary goal is to book reserved or Tatkal tickets, IRCTC is still considered quite reliable. However, if you want an app that fulfils all your needs regarding reserved tickets, general tickets, platform tickets, train tracking, and other railways regarding services under a single roof, RailOne may be a good option. However, some users reported that there are some payment and technical issues with RailOne app. Both platforms have their own strengths and right choices depending on users’ need.  

Also Read: Upcoming Phone Launches In June 2026: Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus, Redmi And More Coming To India

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IRCTC Vs RailOne: Indian Railways Launches New Super App For Passenger Services — Know How It Differs From IRCTC
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