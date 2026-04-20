Indian Railways Earns Rs 6,813 Crore: Record Scrap Sales, Rising Non-Fare Income, And Passenger Service Upgrades — All Without Raising Ticket Fares

The Indian Railways is strengthening its financial resilience while enhancing passenger experience through sustained earnings from scrap monetisation and a steady rise in non-fare revenue streams, without increasing passenger ticket fares.

The Railways are making sure that upgrades in station amenities, cleanliness, digital services, and passenger facilities are accomplished in a financially sustainable way by extracting value from idle assets and developing creative revenue streams outside of fares. The Railways’ dedication to providing a more comfortable, contemporary, and dependable travel experience is reinforced by this well-rounded strategy, which represents a strategic focus on effective asset management, customer-centric investments, and environmentally sustainable practices.

This achievement builds on the strong performance of the previous financial year 2024-25, wherein Indian Railways exceeded its target of Rs 5400 crore by achieving scrap sales worth Rs 6641.78 crore.

The sustained momentum in scrap monetisation reflects Indian Railways’ focused approach towards efficient asset management and transparent disposal mechanisms. By systematically clearing unserviceable materials, the organisation is not only unlocking value from idle assets but also freeing up critical space across depots, yards, and workshops.

The initiative contributes significantly to environmental sustainability by promoting recycling and reducing waste accumulation.

Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) has emerged as an important pillar in strengthening the financial sustainability of Indian Railways, directly benefiting passengers across the network. By generating revenue through avenues such as station redevelopment, advertising, commercial utilisation of railway assets, and other innovative initiatives, NFR reduces excessive dependence on passenger fares and freight earnings. This additional income enables Indian Railways to reinvest in modern infrastructure, upgrade station amenities, enhance cleanliness and passenger facilities, improve digital services, and introduce better trains and safety systems. This ultimately delivers a more comfortable, convenient, and reliable travel experience for passengers.

The steady growth in NFR earnings–from approximately Rs 290 crore in FY 2021-22 to Rs 777.76 crore in FY 2025-26–reflects a robust upward trajectory, registering an overall increase of about 168% over five years.

For FY 2025-26, the estimated NFR target was Rs 720.85 crore, which has already been surpassed with actual earnings reaching Rs 777.76 crore, translating to an achievement of about 107.9%. In comparison, NFR earnings in FY 2024-25 stood at Rs 686.86 crore. This trend underscores the growing importance of strategic monetisation initiatives in strengthening the financial position of Indian Railways.

In this connection, various initiatives have been taken such as Premium Brand Outlets-Guidelines have been issued to Zonal Railways to award contracts for the setting up of company-owned single-brand premium outlets to boost NFR. Railways have opened some innovative branded outlets under this policy, and other branded stores will also be opened on similar lines to enhance passenger experience. 22 Premium brands are allotted through NFR across all Indian Railways.

Opening of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJKs)- In the pursuit to enhance the wellness and welfare of passengers passing through railway stations, Indian Railways had conceptualised and implemented a policy framework to establish 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) in the premises of railway stations. The PMBJK stalls function as per the guidelines issued by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India. On March 12, 2024, all 50 PMBJKs were inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Further, based on the success of the initiative and to further expand the welfare scheme, instructions have been issued to set up an additional 100 PMBJKs over Indian Railways. Out of these additional 100 PMBJKs, 18 PMBJKs were inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on November 13, 2024. Till date, 120 PMBJKs out of 150 have been opened over Indian Railways. Authority for further expansion of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) outlets on Indian Railways has been delegated to General Managers at Zonal Railways to speed up proliferation of the PMBJK scheme, generating more revenue as well as ensuring passenger benefit.

Notable initiatives by Zonal Railways- Railways have consistently made efforts to enhance passenger experience and boost Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) through innovative ideas and their effective implementation.

Some of the notable initiatives undertaken include: Multi-Level Car parking, Medical Care Centre, Nursing pods, Wagon Cleaning contracts, Facility for E-wheelchair as paid service, Health Kiosk, Gaming Zone, Plastic Bottle Crushing Machine, Platform Branding, Utilisation of Vacant Space for Passenger amenity and public facility, etc.

Western Railway has created a new Premium Co-working Space/Digital Lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, workstations, charging stations, conference rooms, and cozy seats to improve passenger services. Printing, scanning, refreshments, and flexible usage options including hourly workplace access and packaged packages are extra services. This project is a big step toward making waiting at train stations contemporary, cozy, and efficient. Other Zonal Railways were given the appropriate instructions to spread such excellent concepts over other Railways.

In addition to giving passengers a more convenient and comfortable travel experience, all the efforts are increasing non-fare revenue for Indian Railways.

(ANI)