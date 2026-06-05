Karnataka Cabinet 2026: DK Shivakumar Keeps Finance, G Parameshwara Gets Revenue | Full List of Ministers And Their Portfolios

A day after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday announced the allocation of portfolios to 13 Cabinet ministers. The portfolio distribution comes as the government begins its new term with a focus on governance, development and administrative reforms. Shivakumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister on Wednesday, along with 13 ministers. The sanctioned strength of the Karnataka Council of Ministers is 34, including the Chief Minister, leaving several positions yet to be filled in the coming phases of Cabinet expansion.

Chief Minister Retains Key Departments

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has retained the Finance Department and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR). The move indicates that he intends to maintain direct control over the state’s financial planning and key administrative decisions. Political analysts believe retaining these crucial portfolios will allow Shivakumar to closely monitor budgetary priorities, policy implementation and governance reforms across departments.

Priyank Kharge Gets Home Portfolio

One of the most significant allocations is the Home Department, which has been assigned to Priyank Kharge. In addition to handling law and order responsibilities, Kharge will also oversee the Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT-BT) Department. The dual responsibility places him at the centre of both internal security matters and Karnataka’s technology-driven growth agenda, a sector that remains critical to the state’s economy.

Dr G Parameshwara Takes Revenue Department

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara has been entrusted with the Revenue Department, one of the most influential ministries in the state administration. He will also head the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department. The Revenue Department plays a vital role in land administration, disaster management and government revenue collection, making it one of the most important portfolios in the Cabinet.

Full List Of Karnataka Ministers And Their Portfolios

DK Shivakumar: Finance, DPAR

Dr G Parameshwara: Revenue, Youth Empowerment and Sports

Priyank Kharge: Home, IT-BT

KJ George: Energy, Tourism

MB Patil: Heavy and Medium Industries

Satish Jarkiholi: Public Works Department

Krishna Byre Gowda: Bengaluru Urban Development (GBA)

Ramalinga Reddy: Water Resources

KH Muniyappa: Food and Civil Supplies

Byrathi Suresh: Transport

UT Khader: Health

Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah: Urban Development

Sharanaprakash Patil: Medical Education

Eshwar Khandre: Rural Development

Focus On Infrastructure And Development

Several portfolios linked to infrastructure and economic development have been allocated to senior leaders. Satish Jarkiholi will head the Public Works Department, while Ramalinga Reddy has been assigned Water Resources. Krishna Byre Gowda will oversee Bengaluru Urban Development, a key department considering the rapid expansion of the state’s capital city. KJ George has been given Energy and Tourism, sectors expected to play a major role in investment and employment generation.

The allocation of ministries reflects the government’s attempt to balance governance, infrastructure development, industrial growth and welfare initiatives. Senior leaders have been placed in departments that directly influence public service delivery and economic planning. By retaining the Finance Department, Chief Minister Shivakumar is expected to have a decisive role in shaping Karnataka’s fiscal roadmap and major policy initiatives during the government’s tenure.

Debate Over Absence Of Women Ministers

The newly announced Cabinet has also drawn criticism over the absence of women ministers in the first round of appointments. Opposition leaders questioned the government’s commitment to gender representation in governance. Responding to the criticism, Chief Minister Shivakumar said, ‘Let them (BJP) wait; there are a lot of vacancies. Last time, too, there were no women in the first round. We are all there.’

Shivakumar Promises Opportunities Ahead

The Chief Minister indicated that future Cabinet expansions could address concerns regarding women’s representation. He stressed that the government remains committed to women’s welfare and empowerment.

Defending his government’s record, Shivakumar said, ‘We have set a model in the country.’ His remarks came amid criticism from the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, who questioned the absence of women in the ministry.

More Cabinet Expansion Expected

With only 13 ministers sworn in against the sanctioned strength of 34, additional appointments are expected in the coming weeks. Political observers believe the next phase of expansion could focus on regional balance, community representation and the inclusion of women leaders. The upcoming appointments will be closely watched as the Karnataka government moves to complete the formation of its full Council of Ministers and establish its governance priorities for the years ahead.

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