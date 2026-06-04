IndiGo To Temporarily Suspend Flights To Hong Kong, Shanghai And 4 Other International Cities From July 1

India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, will temporarily suspend flight operations to six international destinations from July 1 as part of a network and operational review. The move will affect services to Hong Kong, Shanghai and four other overseas cities, with the airline citing operational adjustments behind the decision. The temporary suspension is expected to impact passengers travelling on select international routes during the upcoming months. The airline is making changes to fine-tune its network and increase efficiency. Airlines across India have been re-evaluating operations as they adjust to shifting demand, higher operating costs and the need to allocate aircraft.

IndiGo has indicated that the suspension is temporary and forms part of broader network planning.

Hong Kong & Shanghai Among Affected Destinations

The decision is particularly notable because Hong Kong and Shanghai are among IndiGo’s important international routes. The airline had recently expanded its connectivity with China, including launching and strengthening services to Shanghai from Kolkata earlier this year.

The suspension will temporarily reduce direct travel options on these routes until services are restored.

Passengers To Receive Alternate Arrangements

Affected travellers are expected to be offered options such as refunds, rescheduling or alternate travel arrangements, depending on their bookings and route availability. Airlines typically notify passengers in advance when schedule changes of this nature are implemented.

Customers are advised to check their flight status and booking details before travelling.

Part Of Broader Industry Adjustments

One of the newest network changes seen recently in the aviation industry is that many airlines are suspending routes or operating them on a temporary basis. The process of suspending a route is believed to be beneficial to an airline for a number of reasons, some of which are discussed below.

Indian Airlines has yet to reveal an expected date for the resumption of these services. However, it has said that the suspension of services on these routes is seasonal and that the routes will be re-activated the following year. It is expected that the services will resume at a later point of time to be determined.

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