LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer IPL Controversy Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer IPL Controversy Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer IPL Controversy Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer IPL Controversy Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer IPL Controversy Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer IPL Controversy Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer IPL Controversy Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer IPL Controversy Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain, Dust Storms And Thunderstorms Lash Capital, Temperature Drops

Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain, Dust Storms And Thunderstorms Lash Capital, Temperature Drops

IMD forecasted changing weather conditions in Delhi-NCR, with partly cloudy skies turning into thunderstorms, rainfall, lightning, and strong winds up to 60 kmph. Several areas may see brief intense activity. The spell has brought relief from heat but also caused local disruptions across the capital.

Delhi-NCR Braces For Rain, Thunderstorms And Strong Winds (Via Canva)
Delhi-NCR Braces For Rain, Thunderstorms And Strong Winds (Via Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-04 15:32 IST

Delhi Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an updated forecast for the National Capital, predicting a shift from partly cloudy skies in the morning to generally cloudy conditions as the day progresses. Weather activity has already begun intensifying across several parts of Delhi-NCR. IMD has warned of spells of light to moderate rainfall during the afternoon and evening hours, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds. Wind speeds are expected to remain in the range of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph in isolated pockets.

Conditions Likely To Continue Into Night

The weather system is expected to remain active into the night as well. Another spell of light rain, thunder activity, and lightning may continue across parts of the region, keeping conditions unstable for several hours.

Delhi-NCR Areas Likely To See Impact

Several localities including Narela, Alipur, Burari, Badli, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Delhi University area and nearby NCR pockets may experience brief intense weather activity, reduced visibility, and sudden wind bursts.

You Might Be Interested In

Relief After Days Of Heat

The fresh spell of rain has brought much-needed relief after days of high temperatures crossing 40°C. The system, linked to a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation, has helped bring down mercury levels across the city, though it has also led to traffic disruptions and waterlogging in some areas. Many residents shared relief on social media, welcoming the rainfall as a break from the recent heatwave conditions.

ALSO READ: ‘Sonia Gandhi Was Backing Him’: Lalit Modi Alleges High-Level Congress Coverup For Shashi Tharoor in 2010 IPL Kochi Scandal

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain, Dust Storms And Thunderstorms Lash Capital, Temperature Drops
Tags: delhi weatherDelhi weather alert todayDelhi weather IMDDelhi weather rainhome-hero-pos-3Weather in Delhi in next 2 hoursWeather in Delhi tomorrowweather in new delhi

RELATED News

23-Year-Old Woman Ragpicker Stalked, Dragged and Sexually Harassed in Bengaluru Whitefield

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 04.06.2026, Karunya Plus KN-626 Thursday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No PY 535010

From Web Hosting to Hyperscale: The Story of How CloudPe Is Taking on AWS in India

Lalit Modi Alleges High-Level Congress Coverup in 2010 IPL Kochi Scandal

What Is Pahlaj Nihalani's Net Worth? Former CBFC Chief, Who Launched Govinda, Dies At 76

LATEST NEWS

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at uppbpb.gov.in; Check Exam Date, Pattern, Marking Scheme and Vacancy Details

Kerala's ‘Islam-Friendly Gym’ Sparks Debate

Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain, Dust Storms And Thunderstorms Lash Capital, Temperature Drops

KCET 2026 Result Expected Shortly; Check KEA Scorecard, Counselling and Seat Allotment Updates

Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Claim

Maruti Suzuki Launches WagonR Flex Fuel, India’s First Flex-Fuel Passenger Car Running On 85% Ethanol

Who Is Shubha Poonja? Kannada Actress Reportedly Files for Divorce From Husband Sumanth Billava

Dharamshala Viral Video: Drunk Foreign Tourist Throws Vegetables In Busy Market

Kattalan Box Office Collections Day 7: Antony Varghese’ Film Nets Rs 8.04 Crore Across India, Witnesses Sharp Drop

NEET 2026 Re-Exam Paper Leak Claims Surface on Telegram; NTA Refers Allegations to CyberCrime for Verification

Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain, Dust Storms And Thunderstorms Lash Capital, Temperature Drops

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain, Dust Storms And Thunderstorms Lash Capital, Temperature Drops

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain, Dust Storms And Thunderstorms Lash Capital, Temperature Drops
Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain, Dust Storms And Thunderstorms Lash Capital, Temperature Drops
Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain, Dust Storms And Thunderstorms Lash Capital, Temperature Drops
Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain, Dust Storms And Thunderstorms Lash Capital, Temperature Drops

QUICK LINKS