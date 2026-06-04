Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain, Dust Storms And Thunderstorms Lash Capital, Temperature Drops

Delhi Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an updated forecast for the National Capital, predicting a shift from partly cloudy skies in the morning to generally cloudy conditions as the day progresses. Weather activity has already begun intensifying across several parts of Delhi-NCR. IMD has warned of spells of light to moderate rainfall during the afternoon and evening hours, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds. Wind speeds are expected to remain in the range of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph in isolated pockets.

Conditions Likely To Continue Into Night

The weather system is expected to remain active into the night as well. Another spell of light rain, thunder activity, and lightning may continue across parts of the region, keeping conditions unstable for several hours.

Delhi-NCR Areas Likely To See Impact

Several localities including Narela, Alipur, Burari, Badli, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Delhi University area and nearby NCR pockets may experience brief intense weather activity, reduced visibility, and sudden wind bursts.

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR. IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ in the National Capital for today and tomorrow, that is 4th and 5th June. Visuals from NHRC pic.twitter.com/wJ3j216i03 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

Relief After Days Of Heat

The fresh spell of rain has brought much-needed relief after days of high temperatures crossing 40°C. The system, linked to a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation, has helped bring down mercury levels across the city, though it has also led to traffic disruptions and waterlogging in some areas. Many residents shared relief on social media, welcoming the rainfall as a break from the recent heatwave conditions.

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