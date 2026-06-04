Dharamshala Viral Video: Drunk Foreign Tourist Throws Vegetables In Busy Market, Gets Accused Of Misbehaving With Female Police Officer

DHARAMSHALA VIRAL VIDEO: A video of a foreign tourist throwing vegetables around in a Dharamshala market has blown up online, and people can’t stop talking about it. The Internet is arguing about what’s acceptable in public, who’s responsible for what, and how tourists should be treated in India. The footage, posted by a user on X on Thursday, shows a guy in a black hoodie acting pretty goofy, tossing veggies across a lively market packed with shoppers and bright umbrellas. It is also being reported that the foreign tourist was apparently drunk and even misbehaved with a female police officer.

Foreign Tourist Tosses Vegetables in Busy Dharamshala Market

Eyewitnesses say they saw the man near a bar earlier that evening, and he looked drunk. A few people even mentioned he was shouting before wandering over to the market. By the end of the video, you see police arriving, but so far, there’s been no official statement or confirmation from authorities about what happened or if they actually arrested him.

The incident prompted a lot of reactions on social media. The tourist’s actions, which were seen as rude and disrespectful by many social media users, drew criticism from people who felt that these actions were being done to the local vendors and their livelihood. Others alleged there was a double standard and that if the Indian citizen had done the same in another nation, there would be a lot of international criticism and legal ramifications.

How did the Internet react to the viral Dharamshala video?

When an Indian misbehaves overseas: “This represents your country’s culture.” When a foreigner misbehaves in India: “It’s just one individual.” Either individuals represent nobody, or everyone gets judged equally. Pick one. — Sandip Mittal (@TheSandipM) June 4, 2026

Show this to the Texas racists who are tearing Indian flags. Bastards 😡😡 Indian govt should Deport them, put them in black list and never issue visa to them again. https://t.co/cuk8o5HL1d — Tathvam-asi (@tathvamasi6) June 4, 2026

Some users stated that the law should be enforced equally on all nationals, and some even requested the deportation of the tourist if he/she was convicted of causing a public disturbance. The incident has brought back the topic of responsible tourism, cultural sensitivity and tourists’ duty to respect local communities and public areas during their trips.

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