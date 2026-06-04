LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire Army Helicopter Pahlaj Nihalai Dies At 76 california news business news Abhijeet Dipke IND vs AFG neet Central Jail Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump anushka sharma elon musk Ajit Agarkar Bihar fire
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Dharamshala Viral Video: Drunk Foreign Tourist Throws Vegetables In Busy Market, Gets Accused Of Misbehaving With Female Police Officer

Dharamshala Viral Video: Drunk Foreign Tourist Throws Vegetables In Busy Market, Gets Accused Of Misbehaving With Female Police Officer

A viral video from Dharamshala shows a foreign tourist allegedly throwing vegetables around a crowded market, sparking outrage online. Reports claim he was intoxicated and misbehaved with a female police officer, though authorities have yet to officially confirm the allegations.

Tourist Tosses Vegetables in Dharamshala Market Sparks Online Debate (IMAGE: X)
Tourist Tosses Vegetables in Dharamshala Market Sparks Online Debate (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 14:05 IST

DHARAMSHALA VIRAL VIDEO: A video of a foreign tourist throwing vegetables around in a Dharamshala market has blown up online, and people can’t stop talking about it. The Internet is arguing about what’s acceptable in public, who’s responsible for what, and how tourists should be treated in India. The footage, posted by a user on X on Thursday, shows a guy in a black hoodie acting pretty goofy, tossing veggies across a lively market packed with shoppers and bright umbrellas. It is also being reported that the foreign tourist was apparently drunk and even misbehaved with a female police officer. 

Foreign Tourist Tosses Vegetables in Busy Dharamshala Market

Eyewitnesses say they saw the man near a bar earlier that evening, and he looked drunk. A few people even mentioned he was shouting before wandering over to the market. By the end of the video, you see police arriving, but so far, there’s been no official statement or confirmation from authorities about what happened or if they actually arrested him.

The incident prompted a lot of reactions on social media. The tourist’s actions, which were seen as rude and disrespectful by many social media users, drew criticism from people who felt that these actions were being done to the local vendors and their livelihood. Others alleged there was a double standard and that if the Indian citizen had done the same in another nation, there would be a lot of international criticism and legal ramifications.

How did the Internet react to the viral Dharamshala video? 

Some users stated that the law should be enforced equally on all nationals, and some even requested the deportation of the tourist if he/she was convicted of causing a public disturbance. The incident has brought back the topic of responsible tourism, cultural sensitivity and tourists’ duty to respect local communities and public areas during their trips.

ALSO READ: Why is Cockroach Janata Party Being Trolled After First-Ever Press Conference? Here’s What Happened    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dharamshala Viral Video: Drunk Foreign Tourist Throws Vegetables In Busy Market, Gets Accused Of Misbehaving With Female Police Officer
Tags: dharamshaladharamshala marketdharamshala newsdharamshala touristdharamshala viral videoHimachal Pradesh news

RELATED News

Noida Metro Track Incident: Alert Driver Saves Man After He Steps Onto Tracks Moments Before Approaching Train

Lakhs of Termite-Infested Currency Found in Surendranath College

Dehradun Woman Locked Up By In-Laws For 10 Months

Meet the Former IPS Officer Turned Politician

Assam Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Found Six Months Pregnant After Repeated Sex Assault By 6 men

LATEST NEWS

From Web Hosting to Hyperscale: The Story of How CloudPe Is Taking on AWS in India

Dharamshala Viral Video: Drunk Foreign Tourist Throws Vegetables In Busy Market, Gets Accused Of Misbehaving With Female Police Officer

Kattalan Box Office Collections Day 7: Antony Varghese’ Film Nets Rs 8.04 Crore Across India, Witnesses Sharp Drop

Lalit Modi Alleges High-Level Congress Coverup in 2010 IPL Kochi Scandal

NEET 2026 Re-Exam Paper Leak Claims Surface on Telegram; NTA Refers Allegations to CyberCrime for Verification

What Is Pahlaj Nihalani's Net Worth? Former CBFC Chief, Who Launched Govinda, Dies At 76

Xiaomi 17T Launched In India

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 04.06.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Thursday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 91B 94098

NCET 2026 Final Answer Key Out, Results Likely Soon; Check Download Steps and Admission Details

Army Pilot's Viral Proposal After Nashik's Passing-Out Parade Sparks Online Debate

Dharamshala Viral Video: Drunk Foreign Tourist Throws Vegetables In Busy Market, Gets Accused Of Misbehaving With Female Police Officer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dharamshala Viral Video: Drunk Foreign Tourist Throws Vegetables In Busy Market, Gets Accused Of Misbehaving With Female Police Officer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dharamshala Viral Video: Drunk Foreign Tourist Throws Vegetables In Busy Market, Gets Accused Of Misbehaving With Female Police Officer
Dharamshala Viral Video: Drunk Foreign Tourist Throws Vegetables In Busy Market, Gets Accused Of Misbehaving With Female Police Officer
Dharamshala Viral Video: Drunk Foreign Tourist Throws Vegetables In Busy Market, Gets Accused Of Misbehaving With Female Police Officer
Dharamshala Viral Video: Drunk Foreign Tourist Throws Vegetables In Busy Market, Gets Accused Of Misbehaving With Female Police Officer

QUICK LINKS