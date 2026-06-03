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Home > Education News > ‘Sorry Mom And Dad…’: Mauganj NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide; Leaves Emotional Note

‘Sorry Mom And Dad…’: Mauganj NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide; Leaves Emotional Note

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Mauganj, Madhya Pradesh, died by suicide and left behind an emotional note apologising to her parents. The student reportedly feared appearing for the medical entrance exam again. The incident has renewed concerns about academic pressure and student mental health.

Mauganj NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide; Leaves Emotional Note (Via X)
Mauganj NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide; Leaves Emotional Note (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 21:48 IST

Mauganj: Akanksha Chaturvedi, a 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a heartbreaking note in which she apologised to her parents and expressed her inability to face another attempt at the medical entrance examination. The tragic incident has once again highlighted the immense emotional strain faced by students amid the ongoing NEET-UG 2026 controversy. According to reports, the teenager left behind a handwritten note addressed to her parents. In the message, she apologised and said she did not have the courage to prepare for and take the examination again. Family members said she had been deeply affected by the uncertainty surrounding the NEET-UG examination and was under significant emotional stress.

NEET Re-Exam Stress Reportedly Added To Distress

The student’s death comes against the backdrop of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, which led to the cancellation of the examination conducted in May. More than 22 lakh candidates across the country were affected, and authorities later announced a re-examination. The developments triggered anxiety and disappointment among many aspirants who had spent months preparing for the test.

Family In Shock After Tragedy

Relatives said the girl had been preparing seriously for NEET and was determined to secure admission to a medical college. However, the prospect of appearing for the examination again reportedly left her emotionally overwhelmed. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Growing Concern Over Student Mental Health

The Mauganj tragedy is one of a number of NEET aspirants who have reported problems after the cancellation of the examination. But the event has brought into focus the academic pressure, exam-related anxiety and the mental health issues of students preparing for competitive entrance exams.

Debate Over Examination System Continues

Discussion about examination integrity and student welfare continues since the NEET-UG paper leak. Although authorities posted a statement pledging the re-testing will be done fairly, students and their parents demand higher levels of accountability and reforms to avert any such incidents in the future.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

ALSO READ: Noida Metro Track Incident: Alert Driver Saves Man After He Steps Onto Tracks Moments Before Approaching Train

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‘Sorry Mom And Dad…’: Mauganj NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide; Leaves Emotional Note
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‘Sorry Mom And Dad…’: Mauganj NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide; Leaves Emotional Note
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