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Home > India News > Delhi Fire Tragedy: 18 Foreign Nationals Among 21 Killed In Malviya Nagar Restaurant Blaze

Delhi Fire Tragedy: 18 Foreign Nationals Among 21 Killed In Malviya Nagar Restaurant Blaze

At least 21 people, including 18 foreign nationals, were killed after a major fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. More than 40 people were rescued as residents and emergency teams mounted a large-scale operation. Authorities are investigating the cause of the deadly blaze.

Delhi Fire Tragedy: 18 Foreign Nationals Among 21 Killed In Malviya Nagar Restaurant Blaze (Via X)
Delhi Fire Tragedy: 18 Foreign Nationals Among 21 Killed In Malviya Nagar Restaurant Blaze (Via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-03 19:14 IST

A devastating fire at a hotel in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including 18 foreign nationals, on Wednesday, making it one of the deadliest fire incidents reported in the national capital in recent years. According to initial reports, the victims included citizens of Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique and Liberia. Authorities are yet to release the complete list of those killed as identification and verification efforts continue.

Panic As Guests Jump From Building To Escape Flames

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as several people trapped on the upper floors jumped from the four-storey building to escape the rapidly spreading fire. Residents and shopkeepers in the area rushed to help, dragging mattresses from a nearby store and placing them on the road in an attempt to cushion the fall of those leaping from windows and balconies.

One eyewitness said a woman carrying a young child jumped from the third floor onto the mattresses arranged by local residents. Television footage from the scene showed thick smoke engulfing the building while some occupants attempted desperate escapes from higher floors.

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Locals Lead Initial Rescue Efforts

Residents played a crucial role in the first phase of the rescue operation before emergency teams arrived. Locals said mattresses from a nearby shop were used to help save people trapped inside the building.

Many survivors were pulled out by residents and rushed to safety as firefighters battled the blaze.

Firefighters Rescue More Than 40 People

The fire reportedly broke out shortly before 9 am, prompting a large-scale emergency response. Eight fire tenders were deployed to the spot, and firefighters worked for several hours before bringing the blaze under control around midday.

Delhi Police said more than 40 people were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Several victims remain under medical supervision, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Restaurant Suspected As Possible Origin Of Fire

Officials believe the fire may have started in a restaurant operating on the ground floor of the building. Preliminary findings suggest the flames originated on the lower levels before rapidly spreading upward, trapping guests staying on the upper floors.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident and whether any safety violations contributed to the tragedy.

PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the victims. He said authorities were providing all possible assistance to those affected by the incident. The tragedy has once again raised concerns over fire safety compliance in commercial establishments across the capital.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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Delhi Fire Tragedy: 18 Foreign Nationals Among 21 Killed In Malviya Nagar Restaurant Blaze
Tags: Delhi fire newsDelhi fire rescue operationDelhi fire tragedyDelhi hotel fireforeign nationals killedhome-hero-pos-2hotel fire deathsMalviya Nagar FireSouth Delhi hotel blaze

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Delhi Fire Tragedy: 18 Foreign Nationals Among 21 Killed In Malviya Nagar Restaurant Blaze

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Delhi Fire Tragedy: 18 Foreign Nationals Among 21 Killed In Malviya Nagar Restaurant Blaze
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