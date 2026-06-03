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Home > Entertainment News > Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan’s Action Drama Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Amid Ticket Hike And Special Shows Across States

Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan’s Action Drama Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Amid Ticket Hike And Special Shows Across States

Ram Charan's Peddi has opened to massive buzz, backed by strong advance bookings, special premiere shows and a Telangana-approved ticket hike. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the sports action drama is targeting a blockbuster opening and a strong box-office run.

Peddi: Ram Charan's Action Drama Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Amid Ticket Hike And Special Shows Across States (Via Facebook)
Peddi: Ram Charan's Action Drama Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Amid Ticket Hike And Special Shows Across States (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 18:40 IST

Ram Charan’s much-anticipated film Peddi hit theatres on Thursday amid enormous expectations, with advance bookings and special premiere shows driving strong pre-release momentum. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor and features a large ensemble cast. The film has emerged as one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year. Ahead of its release, Peddi registered impressive advance sales across domestic and international markets. Industry trackers reported that the film crossed ₹35 crore in worldwide advance bookings, while nearly three lakh tickets were sold across India before release. The Telugu version accounted for the bulk of the bookings, reflecting strong demand among fans.

Telangana Approves Ticket Hike And Special Shows

The film received a positive net lift after the Telangana government sanctioned a hike in ticket prices and allowed special premiere shows. The decision is set to boost the opening-day takings and help the film bank on the huge expectations of Ram Charan’s return-to-the-hudson venture.

Ram Charan’s Crucial Film Chartbuster Test

Peddi is the comeback film of Ram Charan after Game Changer, which failed to leave a mark in the box office. With expectations soaring, the actor is looking to deliver his biggest solo success since the global blockbuster RRR. Trade analysts believe the film could challenge the ₹100 crore worldwide opening mark if the momentum continues through premiere shows and the first day of release.

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Intense Preparation For A Demanding Role

Director Buchi Babu Sana revealed that Ram Charan underwent nearly four months of wrestling training for the film. The actor reportedly worked with the trainer associated with Aamir Khan’s Dangal and trained extensively to bring authenticity to the sports-based character. The film follows the journey of a talented athlete striving to create his own identity while overcoming personal and social challenges. Set against a rural backdrop, Peddi blends sports, action and emotional drama, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead.

All Eyes On Opening Weekend

With strong pre-sales, wide-reaching promotions and strong early responses from preview audiences, the real question is if Peddi can keep the momentum going and become one of biggest box-office hits to come out in 2026. Time will tell with focus on opening weekend performance, which could be a clear indicator on Peddi’s potential to dominate the big screens.

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary Headed For Bigg Boss? Here’s What We Know

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Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan’s Action Drama Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Amid Ticket Hike And Special Shows Across States
Tags: Buchi Babu SanaJanhvi Kapoor PeddiPeddi advance bookingPeddi box office collectionPeddi movie reviewPeddi opening day collectionPeddi release dateRam Charan Peddi

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Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan’s Action Drama Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Amid Ticket Hike And Special Shows Across States
Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan’s Action Drama Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Amid Ticket Hike And Special Shows Across States
Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan’s Action Drama Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Amid Ticket Hike And Special Shows Across States
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