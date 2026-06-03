Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rithvik Dhanjani Hospitalized After Fire Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Khatron Ke Khiladi which is known for its extreme stunts and going to the next level was met with a terrifying accident. The reality show got a little too real Rithvik Dhanjani as he was rushed to the hospital after suffering severe second-degree burns during a high-risk fire stunt.

This unfortunate incident has put a sudden halt on the shoots as the producers are now forced to review safety protocols, while the entire cast is visibly shaken by the turn of events.

The Stunt That Triggered the Crisis

Rithvik has never been one to back down from a challenge, but industry insiders reveal that this particular elimination stunt turned into a literal nightmare. The task required navigating a timed “fire corridor” rigged with controlled pyrotechnics.

Mid-stunt, an unpredictable shift in wind direction reportedly caused the flames to flare up violently. Before the safety crew could deploy extinguishers, Rithvik sustained bad burns across his hands and forearms.

The on-set medical team administered immediate first aid, but the severity of the burns required an emergency hospital transfer. The good news? He’s currently stable. The bad news? This isn’t a minor scratch he can just walk off.

What This Means for the Season

Let’s be real, Khatron Ke Khiladi is notorious for pushing celebs to their absolute limits, but an injury this severe throw a massive wrench into the production schedule.

Known for his strict “safety first” mantra, host Rohit Shetty reportedly halted the entire shoot immediately to demand a rigorous audit of the stunt gear and environmental conditions.

But for Rithvik, second-degree burns require weeks of intense healing. In a show that demands contestants submerge themselves in muddy water, handle wildlife, and hang from helicopters, his continuation in the race looks incredibly difficult

Will this force an early medical exit for one of the season’s biggest frontrunners? Rumors of a wildcard replacement are already swirling in the industry grapevine, but right now, the focus is entirely on his recovery.

This season is very crucial for the viewers as well as the makers, with the show coming from a break of a year, the theme Dar Ka Naya Daur and contestants from previous seasons coming as challengers to the new faces, there is already a lot going on in the show already. The buzz around the names of Gaurav Khanna, Rubika Dalaik and Farrhana Bhatt is also just out of the world. First there was a rumour around Orry’s early eviction and now this Rithvik’s injury, this season is finding its way to be in the news whether be it good or bad.

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